New laws and a strike: Everything that changes about life in Norway in June 2022 

New scooter rules take effect

From June 15th, tighter regulations for electric scooters will be brought in. Users under the age of 12 will be prohibited from using the devices, and those under 15 will be required to wear a helmet. In addition, e-scooters will also be reclassified as “motor vehicles”.

A blood alcohol limit will also be introduced for e-scooter users. The limit will be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit.

The BAC for scooter users will be the same as all other vehicles. Under the new rules, “the mitigating rules for loss of driving licence” will apply.

Essentially, the rules for driving an e-scooter while under the influence will be the same as using a moped, public broadcaster NRK writes.

READ MORE: Drunk e-scooter users in Norway risk losing their licence under new rules

Teachers strike on the cards

Early to mid-June could see teachers in Norway strike over proposed wage rises.

Teachers are unhappy with the state’s offer and have signalled that they will strike, despite the wage settlement for the public sector being agreed upon.

The Education Association and the National Association of Schools have decided to strike. Lecturers are also unhappy with the state’s offer.

Stefen Handel, head of the Education Association, has previously told public broadcaster NRK that teachers in Bergen would be the first to go out on strike.

Oslo metro closures end

On June 7th, closures affecting parts of Oslo’s T-bane will cease, and the bus replacement services will end.

Traffic between Helsfyr and Tveita on line two would resume, as will trains between Helsfyr and Hellerud on line three. Line four between Helsfyr and Vestil will also be up and running again.

The lines were closed for works to the tracks on May 26th.

Schools break up for summer

Norwegian schools will break up for summer on June 22nd this year.

The holidays will last for eight weeks until the middle of August. When kids return, the absence rules for middle and high school students will be reintroduced, meaning they could fail certain subjects if they miss too many classes without valid documentation.

READ MORE: Norwegian schools to reintroduce absence rules next academic year

Royal Palace reopens for visitors

The Norwegian Royal Palace will once again allow the public to take guided tours of its halls and rooms.

It had been closed to the public for two years due to the pandemic. Tours will recommence from June 25th.

Tours will be available until mid-August.

Sankthans

Sankthans or Jonsok, translated as “John’s wake”, is a Midsummer celebration with religious and secular roots.

Today, the occasion is considered a non-religious celebration. It is mainly centred around the shared gratitude for long days and warm nights on the evening of the 23rd.

Along with the rest of Scandinavia, it is popular to celebrate with bonfires. However, Sankthans is a relatively casual occasion in Norway compared to Christmas and Easter. Residents do not dress up, nor are there special dishes that help mark the occasion.

READ MORE: How Norwegians mark the middle of summer

Midnight sun

In many places, the midnight sun will have already begun. However, there are a few areas which will not see the natural phenomenon until June.

Between June 12th and July 1st, the sun will be visible as the clock strikes midnight in the Arctic Circle.

In Bodø, the midnight sun is visible between June 4th and July 8th.

The sun is visible in parts of Norway as the earth rotates on a tilted axis relative to the sun, meaning the north pole is angled towards the star, meaning the sun never sets.

Popular activities during this period include whale watching, swimming and camping.