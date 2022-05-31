Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY

New laws and a strike: Everything that changes about life in Norway in June 2022 

New rules that could see scooter users lose their driver's licence, metro closures coming to an end, a teachers' strike, and the midnight sun in Norway are some of the important things you need to know about in June. 

Published: 31 May 2022 12:06 CEST
Pictured is the midnight sun in Nordkapp.
Read about everything that changes about life in Norway in June. Pictured is the midnight sun in Norway. Photo by Nicola Gambetti on Unsplash.

New scooter rules take effect

From June 15th, tighter regulations for electric scooters will be brought in. Users under the age of 12 will be prohibited from using the devices, and those under 15 will be required to wear a helmet. In addition, e-scooters will also be reclassified as “motor vehicles”. 

A blood alcohol limit will also be introduced for e-scooter users. The limit will be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit. 

The BAC for scooter users will be the same as all other vehicles. Under the new rules, “the mitigating rules for loss of driving licence” will apply. 

Essentially, the rules for driving an e-scooter while under the influence will be the same as using a moped, public broadcaster NRK writes.

READ MORE: Drunk e-scooter users in Norway risk losing their licence under new rules

Teachers strike on the cards 

Early to mid-June could see teachers in Norway strike over proposed wage rises. 

Teachers are unhappy with the state’s offer and have signalled that they will strike, despite the wage settlement for the public sector being agreed upon. 

The Education Association and the National Association of Schools have decided to strike. Lecturers are also unhappy with the state’s offer. 

Stefen Handel, head of the Education Association, has previously told public broadcaster NRK that teachers in Bergen would be the first to go out on strike. 

Oslo metro closures end

On June 7th, closures affecting parts of Oslo’s T-bane will cease, and the bus replacement services will end. 

Traffic between Helsfyr and Tveita on line two would resume, as will trains between Helsfyr and Hellerud on line three. Line four between Helsfyr and Vestil will also be up and running again. 

The lines were closed for works to the tracks on May 26th. 

Schools break up for summer

Norwegian schools will break up for summer on June 22nd this year. 

The holidays will last for eight weeks until the middle of August. When kids return, the absence rules for middle and high school students will be reintroduced, meaning they could fail certain subjects if they miss too many classes without valid documentation. 

READ MORE: Norwegian schools to reintroduce absence rules next academic year

Royal Palace reopens for visitors

The Norwegian Royal Palace will once again allow the public to take guided tours of its halls and rooms

It had been closed to the public for two years due to the pandemic. Tours will recommence from June 25th. 

Tours will be available until mid-August. 

Sankthans

Sankthans or Jonsok, translated as “John’s wake”, is a Midsummer celebration with religious and secular roots.

Today, the occasion is considered a non-religious celebration. It is mainly centred around the shared gratitude for long days and warm nights on the evening of the 23rd.

Along with the rest of Scandinavia, it is popular to celebrate with bonfires. However, Sankthans is a relatively casual occasion in Norway compared to Christmas and Easter. Residents do not dress up, nor are there special dishes that help mark the occasion.

READ MORE: How Norwegians mark the middle of summer

Midnight sun 

In many places, the midnight sun will have already begun. However, there are a few areas which will not see the natural phenomenon until June. 

Between June 12th and July 1st, the sun will be visible as the clock strikes midnight in the Arctic Circle. 

In Bodø, the midnight sun is visible between June 4th and July 8th. 

The sun is visible in parts of Norway as the earth rotates on a tilted axis relative to the sun, meaning the north pole is angled towards the star, meaning the sun never sets. 

Popular activities during this period include whale watching, swimming and camping. 

The first 'normal' Consitution Day celebrations for three years, more child-friendly train travel, and it becoming more expensive to buy an electric car are among the things you need to know about in May. 

Published: 28 April 2022 15:51 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:06 CEST
Everything that changes about life in Norway in May 2022

First ‘normal’ May 17th celebrations for three years

For the first time in three years, Norway will have typical May 17th, or Constitution Day, celebrations. This comes after previous celebrations have been curtailed and cancelled due to the pandemic. 

This is a must-do activity if you’ve not been a part of non-pandemic disrupted celebrations in Norway. 

Kids and marching bands will participate in parades, and large swathes of the population will be adorned in their national costumes. 

The typical May 17th celebration day begins with a champagne breakfast followed by watching a parade and gatherings with friends and families. 

May 17th isn’t the only important occasion either… 

You should have a couple of other days in your calendar if you don’t already. First up, right at the beginning of the month, is Labour Day. 

May 1st is used to celebrate regular workers worldwide, and Norway is no different. Marching bands mark the day in Norway. 

Then exactly a week later, Norway will mark the day it was liberated during World War Two. If you want to learn more about Norway’s resistance during the German occupation, it may be worth paying a visit to the Resistance Museum in Akershus Fortress. 

The charge for buying an electric car will go up 

From the beginning of the month, it’ll become more expensive to purchase a used electric car. From May 1st, there’ll be a re-registration fee of up to 1,670 kroner to be paid when EVs change hands. 

The fee will be paid online via a digital self-service system. The rate for electric cars is still at a 75 percent discount compared to the maximum rate for petrol. 

READ MORE: What you need to know about owning an electric car in Norway

Renovated children’s carriages on train lines

From May 1st, train operator SJ will open renovated playrooms on its trains on the Nordlandsbannen and Dovrebanen. 

The carriages will have books, a model railway, toys, TV screens and a café which serves snacks and drinks. 

The Dovre line runs between Trondheim and Oslo and the Norrland line between Trondheim and Bodø. 

Tax returns for the self-employed

The deadline for business owners to submit their tax returns is May 31st. This applies to sole proprietorships (Enkeltpersonforetak/EK) and companies (Selskap/AS). 

You can read about the process of doing tax returns for both here.

READ MORE: The key Norwegian tax season dates you need to know about

Loan and mortgage repayments go up 

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, announced an interest rate hike at the end of March. As a result, existing customers of several banks can expect their repayments to go up from May. 

DNB will hike rates by 025 percent from May 13th. Nordea will up rates by the same amount from May 29th. 

Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge will also up interest rates on May 6th. 

May 11th will see Sparebanken Sør raise rates. 

Winter sports season gives way to hiking season 

May, weather dependent, is an excellent time for more active types to head to Norway’s national parks and trek across some of the country’s best trails before the summer holidays start and crowds arrive in their masses.

If you prefer life at a more relaxed pace, then spring also makes an excellent time for walks in the forest or parks.

Plan a fjord trip if you haven’t already

The country’s famous for its fjords and waterfalls, which are a sight to behold at all times of the year. Spring is the best time of year to see the country’s fjords and waterfalls.

May is the best time to see Norway’s waterfalls as the snow melts away and cascades down mountains. The month of May is also the best time to plan a trip to see Norway’s fjords.

This is because, in southwest Norway, thousands of fruit trees will bloom along the fjords, giving the surroundings a fresh spring look.

