For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
New laws and a strike: Everything that changes about life in Norway in June 2022
New rules that could see scooter users lose their driver's licence, metro closures coming to an end, a teachers' strike, and the midnight sun in Norway are some of the important things you need to know about in June.
Published: 31 May 2022 12:06 CEST
Read about everything that changes about life in Norway in June. Pictured is the midnight sun in Norway. Photo by Nicola Gambetti on Unsplash.
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
Everything that changes about life in Norway in May 2022
The first 'normal' Consitution Day celebrations for three years, more child-friendly train travel, and it becoming more expensive to buy an electric car are among the things you need to know about in May.
Published: 28 April 2022 15:51 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:06 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments