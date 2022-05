Tighter rules for ordering an emergency passport

People will no longer be able to order an emergency passport for holiday travel after new tighter rules came into effect on Monday.

The rules for obtaining an emergency passport have been tightened to ensure that travellers who need a travel document for urgent reasons can get them.

Some travellers had been ordering emergency passports for holidays to get around long queues for regular passports.

Family occasions are also listed under the criteria that are no longer valid for ordering an emergency passport.

Criteria for ordering an emergency passport include travelling for medical treatment and serious injury or illness to close family members.

Oslo to consider lifting building height limit

Oslo Municipality has proposed allowing high-rise buildings of up to 125 metres around the city centre and 70 metres in other areas to be constructed.

“We want to consider building more high-rise buildings in central locations with good public transport coverage to prevent the city from spreading out and becoming car-based. In addition, by building high-rise buildings in some places, we will be able to have lower buildings elsewhere,” Hanna E. Marcussen (MDG) said in an announcement.

The current strategy allows for buildings between 28 and 42 metres tall. Oslo’s current tallest building is 117 metres high. However, there are only 13 parts of the city where high rise buildings can be built.

Cabin prices to continue rising

The price of holiday homes in Norway, or cabins, will continue to increase due to several factors, finance publication Finansavisen writes.

This is because far less cabins are being built, and fewer people are willing to sell, meaning less places are on the market.

Since 2020 the overall price of cabins has increased by 20 percent. Overall the number of cabins sold this year has dropped significantly. Part of the reason for declining sales is a new housing rule which means homes can no longer be sold “as is”, meaning cabin owners are more unsure of selling up.

LO congress

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions will begin its 35th congress on Monday. Among the topics on the agenda are discussions on climate and oil policy.

This year’s congress is the first one since 2017. Congresses are typically held every four years, just before a parliamentary election.

However, the congress scheduled last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.