TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The likelihood of a fourth Covid vaccine for under 45s, three in hospital after a house fire in Oslo, and the Ministry of Trade hoping tighter regulations will slash food bills are among the stories from Norway on Friday.

Published: 27 May 2022 09:21 CEST
Pictured is Fjellheisen in Tromsø
Read about a fourth dose, a hiker falling to their death and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Fjellheisen in Tromsø.Photo by Imran on Unsplash.

NIPH unlikely to suggest a fourth dose for under-45s

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said it probably would not recommend a fourth vaccine dose for those under 45. However, the oldest groups may be offered an annual refresher, broadcaster TV2 writes

“As it looks now, no more doses will be recommended for healthy people under the age of 45, but we are continuously assessing this based on the knowledge we have about the epidemic and the vaccine,” Preben Aavitsland, head doctor at the NIPH, told TV2. 

On Wednesday, newswire NTB reported that the health authority would issue new recommendations for the coming autumn this summer. 

In a letter sent to local authorities, the NIPH told the country’s municipalities that they would likely be asked to offer a refresher dose for those over 65s and other vulnerable groups in the autumn. 

Hiker found dead after fall

A man in his 60s was found dead after falling on a hike on the Grytetippen mountain in Senja, northern Norway, on Thursday. 

Following a large rescue operation involving helicopters, the police, air ambulance and the Red Cross, the hiker was discovered dead at the scene. His relatives have been notified. 

The deceased is a man in his 60s. However, police have told newspaper VG that they couldn’t release more details on the matter for the time being.

A separate hiking group saw the man fall on the popular hiking trail and alerted the authorities.  

Trade minister hopes tighter regulation of supermarket chains will help control prices

Tighter regulation of supermarkets should ward off rising prices and help keep shoppers’ food bills under control, Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre has said. 

The minister has proposed that the competition authorities should be allowed to act sooner if they suspect activity that doesn’t correspond to fair competition. 

“Let’s say that a grocery chain enters into an exclusive agreement with a soft drink supplier. If the Norwegian Competition Authority discovers that exclusivity creates competition problems in the market, they can order the players to open up for other soft drink suppliers to also sell goods in the relevant store chain, without having demonstrated abuse of a dominant position or that this agreement in isolation damages competition between the chains,” Vestre said in a government announcement

Three injured in house fire

Three people, one of them a child, were sent to Ullevål Hospital for treatment after a fire broke out in an apartment block in Frogner, west Oslo. 

They were hospitalised with smoke inhalation. 

“There were two adults and a child in the apartment, and they have inhaled a lot of smoke,” operations manager Vidar Pedersen from the police in Oslo told newswire NTB. 

