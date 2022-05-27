Norwegian government proposes increased financial support for kids’ glasses

Norway’s government has announced a proposal that will see parents offered more financial support when they purchase prescription glasses for children.
“The glasses support scheme will give children and families who need it help to get good glasses,” Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, Marte Mjøs Persen, said in an announcement.
The previous support scheme was rolled back by the last government in 2020. However, the current government pledged to introduce a new support scheme when it was elected last year.
Up to 140,000 children could benefit from the revised scheme, the government has said.
Under the scheme, families could be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the cost of a pair of prescription lenses for a child. There will be five different rates, with the support depending on the strength of the glasses bought.
Those who apply for the support will have the money then paid into their account to help pay for the costs before purchase or as a reimbursement after the spectacles have been bought. Parents will need to apply to NAV for support.
Once the scheme leaves consultation, the government hopes to have it in place by the beginning of August.
Kids under 18 will be eligible. However, those who just need reading glasses will be excluded from the scheme.
The bill is expected to pass through parliament as even though the current government is a minority one, it will have support from the Socialist Left Party (SV) for the scheme.
