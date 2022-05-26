Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Metro in Norway’s capital crowned ‘best’ in Europe according to new study

The metro in Oslo has been named the 'best' in Europe according to a study compiled by American experts Excel Pest Services.

Published: 26 May 2022 15:36 CEST
A woman waiting for the metro in Oslo, Norway.
A woman waiting for the metro in Oslo, Norway. Photo: Boris K. Pexels

The study looked at a range of data across metro systems in Europe and North America; from accessibility, cleanliness, air quality to traveller satisfaction.

Boston’s subway came out on top overall, while Oslo’s metro came first across Europe, followed by London’s tube and Berlin’s U-Bahn.

Oslo’s air cleanliness whilst travelling was ranked highest overall, with an air quality index of 4, compared to the study’s average of 41.

The air quality report was collected from IQAir, and looked at the average air quality, including airborne particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).

Cleanliness whilst travelling was also stand out point for Oslo’s metro system with the third best rate across Europe and North America.

Customer satisfaction was also high in Oslo, with 52 percent of online reviews for the metro being five star.

At the end of May, parts of Oslo’s metro will close for around two weeks, with bus replacement services scheduled. 

Between May 26th and June 6th, parts of the number two, three and four T-bane lines will close and be replaced with a bus replacement service. 

The closures are due to Sporveien wishing to carry out work on tunnels and bridges on the sections of the t-bane, which will be closed. 

TRANSPORT

Drunk e-scooter users in Norway risk losing their licence under new rules

The Norwegian government has announced new regulations on using electric scooters, which could see users lose their driving licence if caught using the devices while over the legal blood alcohol limit. 

Published: 23 May 2022 14:50 CEST
From June 15th, the rules for using electric scooters in Norway will change considerably with an age limit being introduced, and it becoming prohibited for users to ride the devices while inebriated. 

“Electric scooters are a very good means of transport in the city. But like so much else, it must be regulated to be safe to travel,” Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård told public broadcaster NRK

Users under the age of 12 will be prohibited from using the devices, and those under 15 will be required to wear a helmet. E-scooters would also be reclassified as “motor vehicles”. 

A blood alcohol limit will also be introduced for e-scooter users. The limit will be a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02. This equates to a beer, a small glass of wine, or a standard measure of a spirit. 

The BAC for scooter users will be the same as all other vehicles. Under the new rules, “the mitigating rules for loss of driving licence” will apply. 

Essentially, the rules for driving an an e-scooter while under the influence will be the same as using a moped, public broadcaster NRK writes.

This means that it will be possible for users to lose their driving licence if caught operating an e-scooter while intoxicated. However, the rules will not be as tight as for being caught drink-driving a car, NRK reports. 

Another new rule will see the requirement for liability insurance for electric scooters introduced later this year. Firms that rent the scooters will need the insurance policies from September, while owners of their own devices will need coverage from next year. 

READ ALSO: The key things you need to know about car insurance in Norway

One rule which will remain the same is the scooters being able to be ridden on pavements, something which blind, disabled, pensioner charities and organisations have been critical of, as well as roads pressure group Trygg Traffik. 

