TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

A proposed change to blood donation rules, parliament demanding an end to passport waiting times and the Bergen International Festival kicking off are among the main stories from Norway. 

Published: 25 May 2022 08:58 CEST
Pictured is Bergen harbour.
Read about passport queues, blood donation rules and the Bergen festival in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Bergen. Photo by Andreas M on Unsplash.

Norway to look at change to blood donation rules

The Ministry of Health wants the Norwegian Directorate of Health to consider changes to the blood donation rules for gay men. 

Current regulations mean that gay men have to wait 12 months since they were last sexually active to donate blood. The same rules do not apply to heterosexual couples. 

“Blood donors make an invaluable contribution to society and to other people. It is important to facilitate that those who can and want to donate blood can do so in a safe way. This means that we must have regulations that are updated on professional knowledge about the risk of who can donate blood,” Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said. 

Parliament demands an end to passport waiting times

A majority in parliament’s Justice Committee supported a proposal to introduce immediate measures to ease lengthy passport waiting times ahead of the summer holidays, NRK writes

The parties in government do not currently support the proposal but are in the minority. The measures will be voted on in parliament on June 2nd. 

So far, the government has extended passport office opening hours and reopened bureaus that were closed under the previous government. 

Norway’s Justice Minister has said that the proposals wouldn’t ease the backlog before the summer as the main issue is suppliers lack of the raw materials used to make the travel documents. 

“This proposal has no bearing on the prospect of delivering more passports before the summer. The government implemented these measures almost three months ago. But, the main problem is that the supplier lacks the components for production. We have extended the opening hours and increased staffing, but this is not where the problem lies now,” Emilie Enger Mehl, Minister of Justice, told NRK. 

READ ALSO: Norwegian police urge travellers not to book holidays without a valid passport

Bergen International Festival starts

Bergen’s annual cultural and music festival commences today. It is the largest festival in the Nordic countries of its type and will run for the next 14 days across the city. 

This afternoon, there will be an opening ceremony for the festival at Torgallmenningen Square. Queen Sonja and the Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will be in attendence. 

First-quarter losses for budget airline

Budget airline Flyr lost 212 million kroner during the first quarter of 2022, despite passenger revenues of 78 million. 

Despite what the airline described as a challenging market, it believes the future looks promising as summer approaches. Flyr has reported a large number of bookings and has ordered new aircraft. 

Over the last year, the airline lost 419 million kroner. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

The threat of major strikes, meat and eggs becoming more expensive and families being eligible to receive financial support to buy children's glasses are among the stories from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 24 May 2022 09:01 CEST
Mediation talks go to overtime

Thousands could be taken out on strike after mediation talks between the state, unions, and ombudsman ran into overtime for three separate settlements. 

As many as 3,500 employees are ready to strike from Tuesday morning if their demands are not met. The current mediation talks on wages cover government ministries, police, customs, and tax staff. 

In the municipal settlement, around 10,000 employees could be taken out on strike, affecting schools, kindergartens and services across the country. 

Oslo municipality negotiates separately from the state, and 1,700 staff could strike if an agreement isn’t reached. 

READ MORE: What foreign residents in Norway should know about workers’ unions

Meat and eggs to become more expensive 

From July 1st, meat and eggs will be more expensive, the board of food giant Natura has decided, agricultural newspaper Nationen writes. 

The wholesale price increase corresponds to a rise of 5.65 percent and comes after following rising costs over the winter and a regular price adjustment six months earlier. As a result, the cost of eggs will go up 80 øre per kilo. 

Several types of meat have increased by between 13 and 17 percent over the past year. Suppliers and supermarkets usually adjust their prices twice a year. 

READ ALSO: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Families will be able to apply for financial support when buying kids’ glasses

The government has proposed reintroducing support for kids’ glasses. Under the scheme, children under 18 will be eligible to claim support for 75 percent of the costs, newspaper Aftenposten reports.  

The rules won’t apply to children who need glasses for reading. Families will be able to claim anywhere between 900 kroner and 3,975 kroner. If you meet the requirements, you will be able to apply for support from NAV. 

The proposal has been sent for consultation and could be brought in from the beginning of August. 

Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen said that the new scheme would cover more families than the previous one. 

Norwegians’ financial expectations plummet

Norwegian households’ faith in the economic future has plummeted and is at its lowest level in 30 years, according to the latest survey conducted by Finans Norge and polling firm Kantar. 

The survey measures Norwegian households’ expectations of their own and the country’s economies. Confidence fell from 1.8 to -15.8 on the firm’s index between the first and second quarters. 

