HEALTH

Norway to make it easier for gay men to donate blood

The government has asked the Norwegian Directorate of Health to look at changing the donor rules to make it easier for gay men to give blood, Norway’s Minister of Health announced Tuesday.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:27 CEST
A nurse taking blood.
Norway will look at making it easier for gay men to give blood.

Norway’s health directorate will look at the rules for blood donation and potentially make it easier for gay men to donate blood after being asked to look at potential tweaks by the Ministry of Health.

Under current regulations, gay men have to wait 12 months to give blood from when they were last sexually active. This essentially makes it impossible for gay men in relationships to donate blood. Additionally, The same rules do not apply to heterosexual couples.

“Spokespersons for LGBT groups have said that the current rules are unreasonable. We see that other countries, including Denmark, Sweden and Canada, have recently changed their regulations for this group,” Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

“To maintain confidence in the blood donor system, we must have a set of rules based on professional recommendations and common sense. It must not be unnecessarily difficult for some groups to donate blood,” the health minister added.

The Norwegian Directorate of Health would collaborate with the country’s other health authority, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, to assess changes to the rules, which see gay men quarantined from giving blood after sexual contact.

Part of the assessment would include looking at how other countries have made it easier for gay men to donate blood. The deadline for the assessment is April next year.

HEALTH

HEALTH: How to register with a doctor in Norway 

If you're here for the long term, you will need to sign up for a GP or 'fastlege', who will be the main point of contact for your health needs. Here's what you need to know about the GP system. 

Published: 19 May 2022 15:50 CEST
Updated: 24 May 2022 16:11 CEST
The overwhelming majority in Norway are entitled to a general doctor, GP, or as it’s known in Norwegian, a fastlege

Broadly speaking, those living and working in Norway legally are automatically enrolled in the Norwegian National Insurance Scheme. Everyone who is a part of this scheme is entitled to healthcare services and a GP by extension

One thing to note is that to be entitled to a GP, you will need to have a national identity number rather than a D-number. If you are unsure whether you are entitled to a GP, you can call helsenorge’s helpline (47 23 32 70 00). 

You won’t automatically be assigned a GP, though, you will have to register yourself.

How to sign up 

To find a GP, you will need to head to Norway’s digital health portal, helsenorge, and log in. You will need an electronic ID such as Commfides, BankID or Buypass ID to sign in. 

Once signed up, you can select the county you are in and see a list of doctors in your local area. The list will have the doctor’s name, age and gender, and if a substitute is covering them. 

In addition to this, the list includes how many spots the doctor has left for patients. If the GP you want isn’t available, you can join a waiting list. 

Am I allowed to change my doctor? 

If it doesn’t go to plan with the doctor you selected, you are allowed to change your doctor twice a year. 

You are allowed to change your GP two times in one calendar year. You can also change your fastlege if your address in the national population register changes or the GP leaves the surgery or cuts their patient list. 

The change becomes effective from the first day of the following month. 

What else should I know? 

More and more residents have been left without a doctor or on a waiting list in recent years. 

The number of people without or waiting for a GP in March 2021 was 150,000, according to the latest annual report on the state of the fastlege system from the Norwegian Directorate of Health

An earlier report from the directorate has warned that a GP shortage could eventually lead to increased health inequality in Norway

Previous reports have said that the reason for the large number of people waiting for a GP was problems with recruiting more doctors. 

One piece of practical information you’ll need to be aware of is that when you change GPs, it is your responsibility to ensure your medical records are transferred to the new GP. You’ll need to contact your former GP surgery and ask them to forward your record to your new practice. 

And finally, it’s worth clearing up the misconception that healthcare in Norway is free. It isn’t. It’s actually covered by the National Insurance Scheme, with users paying small subsidies for healthcare. For example, a consultation with a GP costs 160 kroner

What do foreigners think of the GP system? 

The Local’s readers have previously shared their thoughts on the country’s healthcare system. Among the positives were competent GPs, excellent quality of treatment, and good quality service. 

Some said that finding a same-day appointment with their GP. 

However, this doesn’t apply to everyone’s experience, and the most frequent issues readers had were long waiting lists for appointments and being assigned a GP. 

