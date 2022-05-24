For members
PROPERTY
What paperwork do you need to buy a house in Norway
Before putting in an offer on your dream home, you'll have to make sure all your paperwork is in order. So, what documentation do you need to buy property in Norway?
Published: 24 May 2022 13:55 CEST
These are the documents you will need to have in order to buy home in Norway. Pictured is Aurlandsfjord. Photo by Sander Dechering on Unsplash.
For members
PROPERTY
Key mistakes to avoid when bidding on a house in Norway
Norway's house bidding process is equally stressful and confusing, but before putting in an offer, you should make sure you aren't making any of these costly mistakes.
Published: 16 May 2022 13:26 CEST
