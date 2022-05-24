Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

What paperwork do you need to buy a house in Norway

Before putting in an offer on your dream home, you'll have to make sure all your paperwork is in order. So, what documentation do you need to buy property in Norway? 

Published: 24 May 2022 13:55 CEST
Pictured is a home in Aurlandsfjord in Norway.
These are the documents you will need to have in order to buy home in Norway. Pictured is Aurlandsfjord. Photo by Sander Dechering on Unsplash.

Buying a house comes with plenty of things to think about, endless viewings, hours spent going through listings, the bidding process and getting a mortgage in place. 

With all this to worry about, it can make it easy to overlook the paperwork you’ll need to make it all come together and get the keys to your own place or take another step up on the property ladder.

Let’s face it, none of us like bundles of red tape and sifting through the documents, so it’s better to be prepared rather than stress later down the line. 

The first step to buying a home in place for many will be getting a mortgage or loan in place. 

READ MORE: How easy is it to get a mortgage in Norway as a foreign resident?

The documents you need will vary, but generally, you’ll need your financial records, such as payslips, as proof of your income. In addition, the bank may ask for your tax records too. You will also need a Norwegian Identification Number, such as a D-number or Personummer. You will not be able to secure a mortgage or buy any property without the ID number. 

Another hurdle could be a lack of credit history in Norway if you have been in the country for less than a year, sometimes longer. The lack of credit history, which doesn’t carry over from the country you came from, could hold up the process or prevent you from getting a mortgage entirely. 

There are no hard and fast rules to what banks will ask for, though, so you may also need proof of residence and an employment contract handy.  

Once your mortgage is approved, you’ll receive the all-important official mortgage approval document; you’ll be ready to begin looking at homes. This document can take between one and two weeks to arrive. 

During the viewing process, two documents have essential information with crucial information about the property, and even though you won’t need them to purchase the place, they’ll inform your decision. 

Firstly there’ll be a prospectus where you can learn about the structure of the home and the surrounding area. 

Secondly, there is the boligsalgsrapport (property report) which will be an overview of the state of the house and include technical aspects of the house such as the drainage, foundation, roof and other areas of the home.

You’re ready to bid on houses or put in offers with all this in place. 

These documents will cover which parts of the house may need costly renovation or whether it’s part of a property association, which could mean costly fees.

When you place a bid, the estate agent will ensure you have financing in place by checking with the bank, so if you haven’t secured your mortgage approval document, your offer will be rebuffed, and you’ll likely be left disappointed.

Making offers or placing a bid will typically take place digitally. 

READ MORE: Norway’s house bidding process explained

When placing a bid, you will need to use bankID to confirm your identity. BankID is a form of digital identification issued by financial institutions. As with the mortgage process, you will need a Norwegian identification number (D-number/Personnummer) to hand. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Key mistakes to avoid when bidding on a house in Norway 

Norway's house bidding process is equally stressful and confusing, but before putting in an offer, you should make sure you aren't making any of these costly mistakes. 

Published: 16 May 2022 13:26 CEST
Key mistakes to avoid when bidding on a house in Norway 

Buying a house is normally stressful enough, whether it’s getting a mortgage in place, going to dozens of viewings or spending hours going through listings. 

In Norway, the process is further complicated by the house bidding process, which you will have to go through when buying most properties today.

Additionally, you could make several mistakes that could make the process harder or cost you dearly. 

READ ALSO: 

Not having financing in place

Before you can bid on a property, you need to visit the bank to ensure financing for your purchase. If you are taking out a mortgage on the house, you will need to make sure you know the set limit the bank will allow to borrow. 

When you make a bid, the estate agent will contact the bank to ensure that you have the financial arrangements. If you do not have enough money or the mortgage your bank agreed on doesn’t cover the cost, your bid will be rebuffed. 

Therefore it is crucial to know your financial limits when entering bidding rounds to avoid any disappointments. 

Making a bid on a house you aren’t sure about

You should be absolutely sure that you could see yourself living in a property when you bid on it. This is because bids in Norway are legally binding, meaning that even if you put in a speculative bid and it’s accepted, you won’t be able to back out.

This means that you should avoid putting in any offers on homes you aren’t 100 percent sure about.

So while you may be in a rush to get on the property ladder or take a step up, patience will prevail over diving in headfirst. 

Forgetting to do proper research

The devil is always in the detail, and as dull as it may be, you should always read the small print to avoid any nasty shocks. 

This is especially important when buying apartments in Oslo and other cities where you will likely encounter housing associations where residents will be expected to pay various fees or contribute to the upkeep of the block. 

“For instance, if they are planning to replace the roof of the block the next year, you will read about it in the sales documents. It is important to consider whether you can afford a property also after potential add-ons,” Trine Dahl-Pettersen, real estate agent at Eindom 1, explained to The Local

Reading the small print isn’t the only place where research pays off. For example, one reader who has bought a house in Norway pointed out that finding a place that needs a little bit of work can help you avoid intense bidding wars, and locals tend to want a ready-made home to move into. 

“Finding a property that won’t go sky high over the asking price when bidding can be challenging. However, I quickly noticed that Norwegians are not afraid to bid high for a ready-to-go home,” Scott told The Local of his experiences buying in Bergen. 

“If you are comfortable doing some work on it, you can find a much better deal, maybe even under the asking price,” he added.

Therefore, market research can help prevent you from paying over the odds. 

Making more than one bid at a time

Unfortunately, putting plenty of bids out and seeing which offers stick could be a lot more disastrous than you may think. 

As mentioned earlier, bids in Norway are legally binding. Meaning that if you have two bids accepted at the same time, you will be legally obligated to purchase both of them.

Not having BankID

Despite the bidding process being done over the phone, there are still some hoops to jump through. 

You’ll need to have a Norwegian Bank ID available for the bidding process, as it is needed to confirm your identity when sending your bids. 

Without this, you won’t be able to lodge any offers. 

In addition to bank ID, you will need a Norwegian identification number (D-number/Personnummer) to hand. 

SHOW COMMENTS