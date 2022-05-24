Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Mediation talks go to overtime

Thousands could be taken out on strike after mediation talks between the state, unions, and ombudsman ran into overtime for three separate settlements.

As many as 3,500 employees are ready to strike from Tuesday morning if their demands are not met. The current mediation talks on wages cover government ministries, police, customs, and tax staff.

In the municipal settlement, around 10,000 employees could be taken out on strike, affecting schools, kindergartens and services across the country.

Oslo municipality negotiates separately from the state, and 1,700 staff could strike if an agreement isn’t reached.

Meat and eggs to become more expensive

From July 1st, meat and eggs will be more expensive, the board of food giant Natura has decided, agricultural newspaper Nationen writes.

The wholesale price increase corresponds to a rise of 5.65 percent and comes after following rising costs over the winter and a regular price adjustment six months earlier. As a result, the cost of eggs will go up 80 øre per kilo.

Several types of meat have increased by between 13 and 17 percent over the past year. Suppliers and supermarkets usually adjust their prices twice a year.

Families will be able to apply for financial support when buying kids’ glasses

The government has proposed reintroducing support for kids’ glasses. Under the scheme, children under 18 will be eligible to claim support for 75 percent of the costs, newspaper Aftenposten reports.

The rules won’t apply to children who need glasses for reading. Families will be able to claim anywhere between 900 kroner and 3,975 kroner. If you meet the requirements, you will be able to apply for support from NAV.

The proposal has been sent for consultation and could be brought in from the beginning of August.

Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen said that the new scheme would cover more families than the previous one.

Norwegians’ financial expectations plummet

Norwegian households’ faith in the economic future has plummeted and is at its lowest level in 30 years, according to the latest survey conducted by Finans Norge and polling firm Kantar.

The survey measures Norwegian households’ expectations of their own and the country’s economies. Confidence fell from 1.8 to -15.8 on the firm’s index between the first and second quarters.

