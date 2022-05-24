Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

The threat of major strikes, meat and eggs becoming more expensive and families being eligible to receive financial support to buy children's glasses are among the stories from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 24 May 2022 09:01 CEST
Pictued is Tromsø.
Read about potential strikes, food prices and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Tromsø from above. Photo by Datingjungle on Unsplash.

Mediation talks go to overtime

Thousands could be taken out on strike after mediation talks between the state, unions, and ombudsman ran into overtime for three separate settlements. 

As many as 3,500 employees are ready to strike from Tuesday morning if their demands are not met. The current mediation talks on wages cover government ministries, police, customs, and tax staff. 

In the municipal settlement, around 10,000 employees could be taken out on strike, affecting schools, kindergartens and services across the country. 

Oslo municipality negotiates separately from the state, and 1,700 staff could strike if an agreement isn’t reached. 

READ MORE: What foreign residents in Norway should know about workers’ unions

Meat and eggs to become more expensive 

From July 1st, meat and eggs will be more expensive, the board of food giant Natura has decided, agricultural newspaper Nationen writes. 

The wholesale price increase corresponds to a rise of 5.65 percent and comes after following rising costs over the winter and a regular price adjustment six months earlier. As a result, the cost of eggs will go up 80 øre per kilo. 

Several types of meat have increased by between 13 and 17 percent over the past year. Suppliers and supermarkets usually adjust their prices twice a year. 

READ ALSO: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Families will be able to apply for financial support when buying kids’ glasses

The government has proposed reintroducing support for kids’ glasses. Under the scheme, children under 18 will be eligible to claim support for 75 percent of the costs, newspaper Aftenposten reports.  

The rules won’t apply to children who need glasses for reading. Families will be able to claim anywhere between 900 kroner and 3,975 kroner. If you meet the requirements, you will be able to apply for support from NAV. 

The proposal has been sent for consultation and could be brought in from the beginning of August. 

Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen said that the new scheme would cover more families than the previous one. 

Norwegians’ financial expectations plummet

Norwegian households’ faith in the economic future has plummeted and is at its lowest level in 30 years, according to the latest survey conducted by Finans Norge and polling firm Kantar. 

The survey measures Norwegian households’ expectations of their own and the country’s economies. Confidence fell from 1.8 to -15.8 on the firm’s index between the first and second quarters. 

Do you want a daily roundup of the news delivered to your inbox fresh off the press every morning? You can sign up for our Today in Norway newsletter here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Lower punishment for drug possession, a possible government worker strike, authorities contact tracing a potential monkeypox case and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 23 May 2022 08:36 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Punishments for drug punishment reduced

Last week, Norway’s Attorney General presented new guidelines for how police should deal with drug possession cases, public broadcaster NRK writes

The Supreme Court advised that drug users should not be stopped, arrested, and searched on suspicion of personal use and that they should not be prosecuted for having quantities of drugs for recreational use. 

The new rules will apply to users in possession of up to five grams of heroin, amphetamine or cocaine. 

Those caught with quantities higher than this but less than ten grams should receive shortened sentences, too, the attorney general attorney said. 

Last year, the Conservative Solberg government presented a drug reform package, which was voted down in parliament. 

Oslo municipality contact tracing monkeypox infected who was in the capital

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) announced over the weekend that it received information that a person who visited the country between May 6th and May 10th has tested positive for monkeypox since returning to their country

The infected were said to have had symptoms during their stay but were only diagnosed after returning from Norway. 

Oslo Municipality is working with the NIPH to identify who could have potentially been exposed to infection. In addition, contact tracers are in touch with the health service in the person’s home country to establish where the infected had been during their trip to the country. 

Mediation for state and municipality workers

The ombudsman, unions and state and municipalities have until midnight to reach a wage settlement for the year

If parties do not reach an agreement, the wage settlement for 500,00 employees expires, and strikes could begin from early as Tuesday. 

One dead and three injured in fatal collision

One person has died, and three have been injured following a fatal car crash in Trøndaleg over the weekend. 

The accident was a frontal collision between two vehicles. Relatives have been notified of the death of a man in his 70s, newspaper VG reports.

There have been a number of fatal traffic accidents recently, with seven people dying in three crashes earlier this month. 

Do you want a daily roundup of the news delivered to your inbox fresh off the press every morning? You can sign up for our Today in Norway newsletter here.

SHOW COMMENTS