Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Punishments for drug punishment reduced

Last week, Norway’s Attorney General presented new guidelines for how police should deal with drug possession cases, public broadcaster NRK writes.

The Supreme Court advised that drug users should not be stopped, arrested, and searched on suspicion of personal use and that they should not be prosecuted for having quantities of drugs for recreational use.

The new rules will apply to users in possession of up to five grams of heroin, amphetamine or cocaine.

Those caught with quantities higher than this but less than ten grams should receive shortened sentences, too, the attorney general attorney said.

Last year, the Conservative Solberg government presented a drug reform package, which was voted down in parliament.

Oslo municipality contact tracing monkeypox infected who was in the capital

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) announced over the weekend that it received information that a person who visited the country between May 6th and May 10th has tested positive for monkeypox since returning to their country.

The infected were said to have had symptoms during their stay but were only diagnosed after returning from Norway.

Oslo Municipality is working with the NIPH to identify who could have potentially been exposed to infection. In addition, contact tracers are in touch with the health service in the person’s home country to establish where the infected had been during their trip to the country.

Mediation for state and municipality workers

The ombudsman, unions and state and municipalities have until midnight to reach a wage settlement for the year.

If parties do not reach an agreement, the wage settlement for 500,00 employees expires, and strikes could begin from early as Tuesday.

One dead and three injured in fatal collision

One person has died, and three have been injured following a fatal car crash in Trøndaleg over the weekend.

The accident was a frontal collision between two vehicles. Relatives have been notified of the death of a man in his 70s, newspaper VG reports.

There have been a number of fatal traffic accidents recently, with seven people dying in three crashes earlier this month.

