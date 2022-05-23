Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Lower punishment for drug possession, a possible government worker strike, authorities contact tracing a potential monkeypox case and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 23 May 2022 08:36 CEST
A lake and mountain in Norway.
Read about monkeypox, a potential strike on the cards and lower punishments for drug possession in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a mountain range in Norway. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash.

Punishments for drug punishment reduced

Last week, Norway’s Attorney General presented new guidelines for how police should deal with drug possession cases, public broadcaster NRK writes

The Supreme Court advised that drug users should not be stopped, arrested, and searched on suspicion of personal use and that they should not be prosecuted for having quantities of drugs for recreational use. 

The new rules will apply to users in possession of up to five grams of heroin, amphetamine or cocaine. 

Those caught with quantities higher than this but less than ten grams should receive shortened sentences, too, the attorney general attorney said. 

Last year, the Conservative Solberg government presented a drug reform package, which was voted down in parliament. 

Oslo municipality contact tracing monkeypox infected who was in the capital

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) announced over the weekend that it received information that a person who visited the country between May 6th and May 10th has tested positive for monkeypox since returning to their country

The infected were said to have had symptoms during their stay but were only diagnosed after returning from Norway. 

Oslo Municipality is working with the NIPH to identify who could have potentially been exposed to infection. In addition, contact tracers are in touch with the health service in the person’s home country to establish where the infected had been during their trip to the country. 

Mediation for state and municipality workers

The ombudsman, unions and state and municipalities have until midnight to reach a wage settlement for the year

If parties do not reach an agreement, the wage settlement for 500,00 employees expires, and strikes could begin from early as Tuesday. 

One dead and three injured in fatal collision

One person has died, and three have been injured following a fatal car crash in Trøndaleg over the weekend. 

The accident was a frontal collision between two vehicles. Relatives have been notified of the death of a man in his 70s, newspaper VG reports.

There have been a number of fatal traffic accidents recently, with seven people dying in three crashes earlier this month. 

Do you want a daily roundup of the news delivered to your inbox fresh off the press every morning? You can sign up for our Today in Norway newsletter here.

For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

A shortage of GP’s, Oslo making it more expensive to own an electric car and Norway asking the EU to be exempt from a new rule are among the main stories on Friday.

Published: 20 May 2022 09:13 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Report: 150,000 without a GP

Last year, the number of people without a GP in Norway grew once again, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Health’s annual report on the fastlege system.

“The low recruitment growth and the increasing reduction in total capacity in the GP scheme underline the seriousness of the situation. We share the concern of GPs that the scheme is under great pressure,” Bjørn Guldvog, health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health said.

The health directorate’s report found 150,000 were without a GP last year. 

Only 3 out of 100 medical students and newly qualified doctors in Norway have said that they think they will work as a GP, broadcaster TV2 reports.

READ MORE: How to register with a doctor in Norway

Hiker in Troms flow to hospital after fall

A hiker in her 20s was flown to hospital after a fall from the mountain Mjeldskartinden in the Troms region of northern Norway.

“It is a matter of a tour group of two people, where one person has fallen from the mountain as the snow shovel at the top breaks. The other person, who called the police, estimates that the injured person has fallen a couple of hundred meters,” Eirik Kileng from the local police district told newspaper VG.

The woman was flown to the University of Northern Norway Hospital by an air ambulance. Despite the reported fall of a few hundred metres, the patient is said to be in a stable condition with moderate injuries.

Norway to ask EU for exemption from egg rule

The Norwegian Ministry of Health will ask to be exempt from a new EU directive that will reduce the shelf life of eggs from 35 to 28 days, according to agricultural outlet Bondebladet.

The reason for the new rule is that parts of Europe are struggling with a salmonella infection.

Several figures from the agriculture sector have said that the new rule would led to increased transport costs and threaten the viability of egg production in remote parts of the country.

Oslo Municipality raises prices for charging electric cars

In its revised budget for the year, Oslo Municipality said it would raise the price for using municipal car chargers.

Currently it costs between 12 to 17 kroner per hour to park and charge a electric car between 9am and 8pm, and 7 kroner outside these times.

Parking will be raised to between 18 and 23 kroner between the day and 13 kroner at night.

READ ALSO: Norway to remove VAT exemption for electric cars

