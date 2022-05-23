Read news from:
Loganair’s Edinburgh and Newcastle flights to Stavanger and Bergen take off

Airline Loganair has resumed flights from Edinburgh to Bergen and Stavanger and launched routes between Newcastle and the two cities on Norway's west coast.

Published: 23 May 2022 12:28 CEST
Pictured is Bergen.
Loganair has laucnhed several routes between Newcastle and Edinburgh to Stavanger and Bergen. Photo by Xiaoyang Ou on Unsplash.

For the first time since the pandemic, Loganair’s routes between Edinburgh and Stavanger and Bergen resumed service recently

The airline operates three flights a week to the two destinations on Norway’s west coast. Fights to Stavanger take off every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Trips to Bergen depart on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. 

“Welcoming back more routes between Edinburgh and Norway allows us to enhance connectivity for leisure and business passengers from both countries. For us, it’s about offering passengers choice, and we’re excited to work with Loganair on helping people experience all Bergen and Stavanger have to offer,” Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said in a press release

Tickets for the two destinations start from just shy of £100, which includes 15kg of luggage. 

Flights between Aberdeen to Oslo Gardermoen will also commence in September to increase the number of routes available for travellers between Scotland and Norway. 

Last week, the airline began operating direct flights between Newcastle and Bergen. The airline had halted all flights to Norway during the pandemic. The route between Newcastle and Stavanger has also resumed service. 

The recently resumed routes are among a growing number of options for flyers between Scotland and Norway. In April, budget airline Flyr launched a route between Oslo and Edinburgh. 

NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP

Norwegian police urge travellers not to book holidays without a valid passport 

The public has been warned by the Norwegian Police Directorate, which issues travel documents, to not book any foreign holidays without a valid passport due to long waiting times for travel documents.

Published: 19 May 2022 10:36 CEST
Due to long waiting times, the public has been cautioned against making holiday plans without a valid Norwegian passport as travel documents may not arrive in time for the trip. 

“We would strongly encourage people to wait to book a holiday abroad before they know that they have their travel documents in order,” Bjørn Vandvik from the Norwegian Police Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday

Previously the police said that those travelling within the EEA this summer should instead order a national ID card which allows for travel within the Schengen area because that form of travel documentation was subject to shorter waiting times. 

Those wishing to travel during fellesferie, the collective holiday period in Norway, have been advised to order new travel documents by the end of May or the beginning of June at the latest. 

Despite the measures put in place by the police to try and ensure that supply meets demand, waiting lists are growing longer, and the authorities don’t expect the backlog to be cleared until the autumn.

The current waiting time for passports is around seven weeks. However, the police have said they expect this to increase to 10 weeks by July. 

So far this year, the police have received 560,40 passport applications. In contrast, the police registered 270,000 applications in 2019. 

A mixture of the pandemic and war in Ukraine has made getting the materials used to produce national ID cards and passports more difficult.

