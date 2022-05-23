Loganair’s Edinburgh and Newcastle flights to Stavanger and Bergen take off

For the first time since the pandemic, Loganair’s routes between Edinburgh and Stavanger and Bergen resumed service recently.

The airline operates three flights a week to the two destinations on Norway’s west coast. Fights to Stavanger take off every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Trips to Bergen depart on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Welcoming back more routes between Edinburgh and Norway allows us to enhance connectivity for leisure and business passengers from both countries. For us, it’s about offering passengers choice, and we’re excited to work with Loganair on helping people experience all Bergen and Stavanger have to offer,” Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said in a press release.

Tickets for the two destinations start from just shy of £100, which includes 15kg of luggage.

Flights between Aberdeen to Oslo Gardermoen will also commence in September to increase the number of routes available for travellers between Scotland and Norway.

Last week, the airline began operating direct flights between Newcastle and Bergen. The airline had halted all flights to Norway during the pandemic. The route between Newcastle and Stavanger has also resumed service.

The recently resumed routes are among a growing number of options for flyers between Scotland and Norway. In April, budget airline Flyr launched a route between Oslo and Edinburgh.