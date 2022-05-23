Read news from:
How the punishment for drugs possession in Norway is changing

Norway's Attorney General recently issued new guidelines for how the authorities should handle drug possession charges. 

Published: 23 May 2022 11:10 CEST
A drug user preparing a mix of heroin and cocaine.
Last week, the Attorney General announced updated guidelines for how the police should work with drug possession charges

The Attorney General has said that drug addicts should not be prosecuted for having drugs for personal use. The Supreme Court has said that this advice applies to those found with up to five grams of heroin, amphetamine or cocaine. 

Lawmakers also say that those caught with “modest exceedance” of this limit should receive a reduced sentence or punishment. The Attorney General has advised that fair exceedance would be a quantity of narcotics of up to ten grams. 

Three recent rulings in the Supreme Court, which saw three drug addicts handed reduced sentences or no punishment at all for being in possession of drugs, prompted the new guidelines. 

“The decisions from the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s guidelines entail a change in the police’s work with drugs. The prosecuting authority will no longer punish drug addicts’ acquisition, possession and storage of small doses of drugs, and the police will carefully consider whether a criminal case should be opened in these cases,” Beate Brinch Sand, head of the prosecution service in Oslo Police District said to public broadcaster NRK.

One unclear thing is how the new guidelines will affect recreational drug users who are not addicted or dependent on narcotics. 

However, Marius Dietrichson from the Norwegian Bar Association said it was probable that they were also less likely to be charged under the new advice issued by the Attorney General. 

“The consideration of equality before the law indicates that they too (recreational users) should benefit from this changed practice. Namely by avoiding punishment for being caught with “normal amounts” for one’s own use,” Dietrichson explained to NRK. 

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court handed a lower sentence to a recreational drug user for possession of an illegal substance. 

Last year, the Conservative Solberg government presented a proposed drug reform package which was voted down in parliament. 

The current Labour government told the NRK that it was working on its own drug reform package. 

CRIME

Three people stabbed in attack in southern Norway

A man from Syria is suspected of stabbing his wife and another man on Friday in an attack in a quiet rural village in Norway, police said.

Published: 20 May 2022 10:32 CEST
Updated: 20 May 2022 14:10 CEST
Police originally said the suspect appeared to have chosen his victims “at random”, but later confirmed that he was married to the woman.

The stabbings took place in the valley of Numedal, Viken County, around 80 kilometres from the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The incident took place near a bus stop in Nore og Uvdal, a town of fewer than 3,000 people in the Numedal valley in south-eastern Norway. The suspect was arrested at the scene. Both victims were flown to hospital, the woman in a critical condition. The other man, whose relationship to the attacker was not known, was lightly injured, police said.

“We can confirm that there is a family relationship between the perpetrator and the one stabbed. This is a family from Syria and the perpetrator and one of the injured are married,” Police inspector Odd Skei Kostveit said in a statement. 

Broadcaster TV2 reports that the incident occurred near a convenience store in the valley and just by a bus stop.

“Something has happened at the intersection by the store. There are several air ambulances on-site and several ambulances. It seems serious,” a witness who didn’t want which to be named told TV2.

The attacker was restrained by passers-by before police arrived, police said. Norwegian media said a coach driver and high-school students managed to pin him down before police, ambulances and ambulance helicopters arrived at the scene.

Police were notified of the incident just before 9am, and the suspect was arrested between 10-15 minutes later, Kai Redalen, chief of the local fire brigade, told TV2.

The police referred to what they call a PLIVO emergency, meaning an ongoing violent event where lives could be in danger.

