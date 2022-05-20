Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Three people stabbed in attack in southern Norway

A man from Syria is suspected of stabbing his wife and another man on Friday in an attack in a quiet rural village in Norway, police said.

Published: 20 May 2022 10:32 CEST
Updated: 20 May 2022 14:10 CEST
Pictured is the intersection where the incident is said to have taken place.
Police confirmed they have apprehended the suspect. Pictured is the intersection in Numedal where the incident is reported to have taken place. Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps.

Police originally said the suspect appeared to have chosen his victims “at random”, but later confirmed that he was married to the woman.

The stabbings took place in the valley of Numedal, Viken County, around 80 kilometres from the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The incident took place near a bus stop in Nore og Uvdal, a town of fewer than 3,000 people in the Numedal valley in south-eastern Norway. The suspect was arrested at the scene. Both victims were flown to hospital, the woman in a critical condition. The other man, whose relationship to the attacker was not known, was lightly injured, police said.

“We can confirm that there is a family relationship between the perpetrator and the one stabbed. This is a family from Syria and the perpetrator and one of the injured are married,” Police inspector Odd Skei Kostveit said in a statement. 

Broadcaster TV2 reports that the incident occurred near a convenience store in the valley and just by a bus stop.

“Something has happened at the intersection by the store. There are several air ambulances on-site and several ambulances. It seems serious,” a witness who didn’t want which to be named told TV2.

The attacker was restrained by passers-by before police arrived, police said. Norwegian media said a coach driver and high-school students managed to pin him down before police, ambulances and ambulance helicopters arrived at the scene.

Police were notified of the incident just before 9am, and the suspect was arrested between 10-15 minutes later, Kai Redalen, chief of the local fire brigade, told TV2.

The police referred to what they call a PLIVO emergency, meaning an ongoing violent event where lives could be in danger.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

KONGSBERG ATTACK

Dane pleads guilty to killing five in knife attack in Norway

A Danish man pleaded guilty at his trial Wednesday to having stabbed five people to death and having fired arrows at others in an attack in Norway last year.

Published: 18 May 2022 18:42 CEST
Dane pleads guilty to killing five in knife attack in Norway

Espen Andersen Brathen, a 38-year-old Dane living in Norway, allegedly used a bow and arrow inside and outside a supermarket before stabbing to death five other residents in the southeastern town of Kongsberg in October.

 Brathen entered the pleas when asked to respond to the charges of murder and attempted murder at the court in the town of Hokksund. “Everything, I admit everything,” he said, at the start of his trial.

While Norwegian police had initially suspected some kind of terror attack, they quickly believed it was the work of an unbalanced individual.

Brathen had been living for years in Kongsberg, home to about 25,000 people some 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the capital Oslo, and authorities have said he has a medical history, although details have not been made public.

The Norwegian security services PST, which are responsible for counter-terrorism, also said the man had been on their radar.

He was arrested 35 minutes after the first reports of an attack and was swiftly moved to a medical institution.

Three experts who observed him concluded that the suspect was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Both the prosecution and the defence argued that he could not be held criminally responsible and advocated a psychiatric commitment rather than a prison sentence.

According to the prosecution, Brathen was armed with a bow, 60 arrows and four knives on the day of the attacks. His victims were four women and one man aged from 52 to 78.

The trial is scheduled to last until June 17, with a verdict expected in the following weeks.

SHOW COMMENTS