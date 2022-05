What does it mean?

As mentioned in the intro, “grevens tid” literally translates to the “count’s time”. The count’s time means arriving at a good or lucky moment or achieving or preventing something, typically at the last minute.

Catch a vase just before it hits the ground, or make it to the station just in time to catch your train? Then you did it in the count’s time.

The term is said to have originated in Sweden and refers to Count Per Brahe Dy, who became governor of Finland in 1637. It was customary for a count to arrive late to events during the period. This is because, typically, the highest status one held, the more likely they were to come later.

However, these days the saying isn’t used to describe when someone arrives “fashionably late” to use an English expression.

Use it like this:

Nå kom du i grevens tid

(You came just at the right time.)

Du kom i grevens tid, jeg skulle akkurat til å ringe!

(You came just at the right time, I was just about to call you!)

Nå kom du i grevens tid! Vi skulle akkurat til å spise!

(You came just at the right time, we are about to eat!)