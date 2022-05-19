For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
A new law for dog owners, higher pension payments and Crown Prince Haakon embarking on an expedition are among the main stories from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 19 May 2022 08:41 CEST
Read about a new law for dog owners, an expedition to Greenland and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a Yorkshire terrier atop a mountain. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments