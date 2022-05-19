Read news from:
Austria
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

A new law for dog owners, higher pension payments and Crown Prince Haakon embarking on an expedition are among the main stories from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 19 May 2022 08:41 CEST
Pictured is a yorkshire terrier atop a mountain.
Read about a new law for dog owners, an expedition to Greenland and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a Yorkshire terrier atop a mountain. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

New law for dog owners 

Next week a new law that puts stricter requirements on dog owners will be put into place in Norway, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The proposal was agreed upon on Wednesday and will likely be finalised in parliament on May 24th, NRK writes. The legislature changes will mean dog owners will be required to prevent dogs from being put in situations where they can harm or damage people, property, and things. 

Owners will also be required to have the necessary competence and knowledge of the dog’s needs, breed and natural instincts and ensure the dog is adequately trained. 

Kongsberg trial continues 

The trial of Espen Andersen Brathen, who has pleaded guilty to having stabbed five people to death and having fired arrows at others in an attack in Kongsberg last year, will continue today. 

The prosecution and the defence argued that he could not be held criminally responsible and advocated a psychiatric commitment rather than a prison sentence.

According to the prosecution, Brathen was armed with a bow, 60 arrows and four knives on the day of the attacks. His victims were four women and one man aged from 52 to 78.

Crown Prince Haakon in Greenland expedition

The Norwegian Crown Prince, Haakon, Norwegian skier Vegard Ulvang and several researchers will take part in an expedition to Greenland, which begins Thursday. 

The trip will see the party travel east to west across Greenland. The first part of the expedition will take three weeks, and the group will travel on skis using wind kites, newswire NTB reports. 

The second leg of the trip will see the group use kayaks along the coast, but the Crown Prince will not participate in this part of the expedition. 

The purpose of the trip is to gain knowledge and insight into Arctic nature, undertake research and learn about polar history. 

Pension settlement agreed

The annual state pension in Norway will increase by 4.12 percent on an annual basis, the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion announced Wednesday.

For those with the lowest state pension, this corresponds to an increase of around 600 kroner per month. 

Several pension associations and pressure groups have said the increase isn’t enough. In contrast, the government have said the settlement is in line with parliament’s decision to ensure pensions are regulated in line with wage growth. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

A record-breaking May 17th, the Kongsberg trial beginning and why eggs may become more expensive are among the main stories from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 18 May 2022 09:00 CEST
Kongsberg trial begins 

The trial of Espen Andersen Bråten, who is accused of killing five people in Kongsberg last year, begins today. Bråten is also on trial for eleven attempted murders and several threats. 

Since his arrest, Bråten has been admitted to the Regional Security Department at Dikemark Hospital in Asker, and in February, three experts unanimously concluded that mental illness prompted the crimes. 

If the court comes to the same decision as the experts, Bråten will be sentenced to compulsory mental health care rather than a custodial sentence. The trial is expected to last around four weeks. 

Record-breaking May 17th in Oslo 

A record number of schools registered for the May 17th parade in Oslo, newswire NTB reports. 

Around 30,000 children, and 130 schools, took part in the parade, which saw them travel up Karl Johan Gate Street to Slottsplassen, just outside the Royal Place. 

The royal family were out on the balcony for parts of the parade to wave at the children. 

PM Jonas Gahr Støre told NTB that he was pleased to see a typical May 17th after pandemic restrictions disrupted previous years. 

“It is an incredible pleasure to celebrate May 17th traditionally after two years with restrictions,” he said. 

New EU regulations may make eggs more expensive

The EU has decided that the shelf life of eggs in Norway will be reduced from 35 to 28 days. The new requirement means that eggs will need to be picked up and shipped off more often by farms. This could lead to the extra transport costs being passed onto consumers, agricultural paper Nationen reports. 

Police report several fights during the evening of Constitution Day

Police districts in several parts of the country have reported fights after May 17th celebrations. 

Police in Bergen said that there had been several fights in the town centre and that they had responded to around 100 more callouts than usual, newspaper Bergerns Tidende writes. 

In Oslo, police o responded to a fight in Storgata in the city centre, NRK reports. 

In rural areas and smaller towns, police had a much quieter day. 

