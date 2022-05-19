Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

New law for dog owners

Next week a new law that puts stricter requirements on dog owners will be put into place in Norway, public broadcaster NRK reports.

The proposal was agreed upon on Wednesday and will likely be finalised in parliament on May 24th, NRK writes. The legislature changes will mean dog owners will be required to prevent dogs from being put in situations where they can harm or damage people, property, and things.

Owners will also be required to have the necessary competence and knowledge of the dog’s needs, breed and natural instincts and ensure the dog is adequately trained.

Kongsberg trial continues

The trial of Espen Andersen Brathen, who has pleaded guilty to having stabbed five people to death and having fired arrows at others in an attack in Kongsberg last year, will continue today.

The prosecution and the defence argued that he could not be held criminally responsible and advocated a psychiatric commitment rather than a prison sentence.

According to the prosecution, Brathen was armed with a bow, 60 arrows and four knives on the day of the attacks. His victims were four women and one man aged from 52 to 78.

READ MORE: Dane pleads guilty to killing five in knife attack in Norway

Crown Prince Haakon in Greenland expedition

The Norwegian Crown Prince, Haakon, Norwegian skier Vegard Ulvang and several researchers will take part in an expedition to Greenland, which begins Thursday.

The trip will see the party travel east to west across Greenland. The first part of the expedition will take three weeks, and the group will travel on skis using wind kites, newswire NTB reports.

The second leg of the trip will see the group use kayaks along the coast, but the Crown Prince will not participate in this part of the expedition.

The purpose of the trip is to gain knowledge and insight into Arctic nature, undertake research and learn about polar history.

Pension settlement agreed

The annual state pension in Norway will increase by 4.12 percent on an annual basis, the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion announced Wednesday.

For those with the lowest state pension, this corresponds to an increase of around 600 kroner per month.

Several pension associations and pressure groups have said the increase isn’t enough. In contrast, the government have said the settlement is in line with parliament’s decision to ensure pensions are regulated in line with wage growth.

READ ALSO: Can you claim your Norwegian pension from another country?