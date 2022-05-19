Read news from:
New laws: What you need to know about owning a dog in Norway 

Norway’s parliament has agreed on a proposal which will put more responsibility on dog owners. Here’s what else you need to know about owning a pooch in the Scandinavian country.

Published: 19 May 2022 12:36 CEST
Pictured is a dog atop Preikestolen.
Here's what you should know about owning a pooch in Norway. Pictured is a dog atop Preikestolen. Photo by Angel Luciano on Unsplash

On Wednesday, Norway’s parliament agreed on several proposed law changes to Norway’s Dog Act which owners will need to be aware of. 

The tightening of the act will see more responsibility put on owners. Under the changes to the act, owners will be responsible for ensuring that dogs are prevented from being put into situations where they could harm people, other animals, property, or things. 

Owners will also be required to have the necessary competence and knowledge of the dog’s needs, breed and natural instincts and ensure the dog is adequately trained. 

The decision to destroy dogs that attack people or other animals will still lie with the police. The responsibility for paying kennel fees if the dog is seized will remain with the owner, something the Norwegian Kennel Club is critical of, public broadcaster NRK writes

However, the kennel club did welcome the changes, which it believes will see dogs better cared for by owners than before. 

This isn’t the only law pet owners need to be aware of though 

Bringing a dog to Norway 

You can bring a dog to Norway from another country, but there are several entry requirements. Dogs needing to have a microchip, rabies vaccinations and tapeworm treatments are among the main ones. The rules will differ whether the pet comes from inside or outside the EU. 

Typically, hounds from outside the EU will need a health certificate, whereas animals from inside the EU will require a pet passport. Pets brought to Norway from other countries need to be at least three-months-old. 

For a complete overview of the rules that apply to you, you should check in with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority

Certain breeds are banned

It is against the law to own certain breeds that the Norwegian Food Safety Authority considers dangerous. These are: 

  • The Pit Bull Terrier 
  • The American Staffordshire Terrier 
  • The Fila Brasileiro 
  • The Tonso Inu 
  • The Dogo Argentino 
  • The Czechoslovakian Wolfdog 

Wolf-dog hybrids and dogs bred and trained specifically for protection are also banned. The police will either deport dogs it deems dangerous or destroy them. 

In a recent ruling, the Oslo district court banned the breeding of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and English Bulldogs over concerns that the distinctive features they are known for causes them suffering. 

Leash laws

Also in the Dog Act is the “leash law”. This sets out when dogs should be on a lead and where. From the beginning of April until August 20th, dogs must be kept leashed unless in a dog park. 

The rule is to protect local wildlife during the birthing, nesting and mating seasons. 

Some municipalities have rules about keeping dogs on a lead in housing areas, and others have regulations about animals being leashed while cross country skiing in areas with prepped tracks. 

The most likely rule for being caught breaking the leash law will be a reminder to keep your dog on a lead or a fine.

HEALTH

Norway says no to screen time for kids under two

Children under two are recommended to have no screen time under new guidelines for physical activity and free time issued by the Norwegian Directorate of Health on Monday.

Published: 10 May 2022 11:22 CEST
For the first time, limits and curbs on screen time have been included in the Norwegian Directorate of Public Health’s advice for physical activity and leisure time.

Under the new advice, children under two are recommended not to have any screen time. Screen time should be limited to one hour a day for kids between two and five, according to the guidelines.

There were no such time limits for kids between six and 17. However, they are recommended to try and limit passive screen time in their free time.

“An important point for us is that the screen should not be used as a babysitter because putting children in front of a screen over a long period of time is not beneficial,” Bjørn Guldvog, health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, told newswire NTB.

“The point here is that there must be a balance. For children between the ages of two and five. It is better to emphasise that they should be physically active and have social contact,” Guldvog added.

In addition to the curbs on screen time, sitting still should also be limited as much as possible for people of all ages under the new public health advice.

Adults are also recommended to train strength at least twice a week and be physically active for between two-and-a-half and five hours a week, with at least half of that being moderate or high intensity.

