TRANSPORT

What you need to know about Oslo’s metro line closures in May and June 

Parts of Oslo’s metro will close for around two weeks at the end of May, with bus replacement services scheduled. 

Published: 18 May 2022 11:33 CEST
This is what you need to know about the line closures that affect part of Oslo's metro system in May and June. Pictured is an escalator in one of Norway's train stations. Photo by Giorgio Grani on Unsplash

Between May 26th and June 6th, parts of the number two, three and four T-bane lines will close and be replaced with a bus replacement service. 

“The buses will run frequently, but at times it could be cramped for space. Those who are going to travel during this period should think of alternative travel routes,” Ruter’s press officer Øystein Dahl Johansen said in an announcement.

The closures will mainly affect the eastern parts of Oslo’s t-bane system. 

On line two, there will be no metro traffic between Helsfyr and Tveita. On line three, no metro trains will run between Helsfyr and Hellerud. On line three, Ruter advises changing at Oppsal to avoid closures. And on line four, the track between Helsfyr and Vestil will be shut.  

The closures are due to Sporveien wishing to carry out work on tunnels and bridges on the sections of the t-bane, which will be closed. 

Bus services will operate between the stops affected by the closures. Ruter will offer the busses 2B between Helsfyr T and Tveita T, 3B between Helsfyr T to Oppsal, and the 4B between Helsfyr T to Bergkrystallen T. 

The public transport operator said that the schedule for several bus routes from Helsfyr T might be changed due to the extra traffic passing through the stop. 

TRANSPORT

Why some ferry routes in Norway will be completely free this summer

Some ferry connections in Norway will be free of charge to everyone from July under a new government scheme. Here's what you need to know. 

Published: 9 May 2022 11:22 CEST
Travel on ferries with less than 100,000 passengers annually will become completely free from July 1st, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The government pledged to make all ferry connections with less than 100,000 passengers free of charge when it was formed last October to try and make transport easier for rural and coastal communities and boost tourism. 

The government is set to put aside 39 million kroner from the revised national budget to fund the scheme. The refreshed budget will be presented later this week. 

“The ferry tickets are very expensive, and this is a concrete contribution that will make it easier for industry and permanent residents (along the coast),” Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, Minister of Finance, told newswire NTB. 

Under the new scheme, as many as 39 routes across Norway could become completely free of charge, according to data on passenger numbers from The Ferry Database (Ferjedatabanken). 

The database’s numbers are from 2019, as this was the last year that the pandemic didn’t disrupt travel. 

Vedum added that government still has its sights set on reducing ferry prices by 50 percent by 2025.

The scheme where connections with low passenger numbers are made entirely free is likely to cost the government around 165 million kroner per year, the finance ministry informed NTB. 

