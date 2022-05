Kongsberg trial begins

The trial of Espen Andersen Bråten, who is accused of killing five people in Kongsberg last year, begins today. Bråten is also on trial for eleven attempted murders and several threats.

Since his arrest, Bråten has been admitted to the Regional Security Department at Dikemark Hospital in Asker, and in February, three experts unanimously concluded that mental illness prompted the crimes.

If the court comes to the same decision as the experts, Bråten will be sentenced to compulsory mental health care rather than a custodial sentence. The trial is expected to last around four weeks.

Record-breaking May 17th in Oslo

A record number of schools registered for the May 17th parade in Oslo, newswire NTB reports.

Around 30,000 children, and 130 schools, took part in the parade, which saw them travel up Karl Johan Gate Street to Slottsplassen, just outside the Royal Place.

The royal family were out on the balcony for parts of the parade to wave at the children.

PM Jonas Gahr Støre told NTB that he was pleased to see a typical May 17th after pandemic restrictions disrupted previous years.

“It is an incredible pleasure to celebrate May 17th traditionally after two years with restrictions,” he said.

New EU regulations may make eggs more expensive

The EU has decided that the shelf life of eggs in Norway will be reduced from 35 to 28 days. The new requirement means that eggs will need to be picked up and shipped off more often by farms. This could lead to the extra transport costs being passed onto consumers, agricultural paper Nationen reports.

Police report several fights during the evening of Constitution Day

Police districts in several parts of the country have reported fights after May 17th celebrations.

Police in Bergen said that there had been several fights in the town centre and that they had responded to around 100 more callouts than usual, newspaper Bergerns Tidende writes.

In Oslo, police o responded to a fight in Storgata in the city centre, NRK reports.

In rural areas and smaller towns, police had a much quieter day.