Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

KONGSBERG ATTACK

Dane pleads guilty to killing five in knife attack in Norway

A Danish man pleaded guilty at his trial Wednesday to having stabbed five people to death and having fired arrows at others in an attack in Norway last year.

Published: 18 May 2022 18:42 CEST
Espen Andersen Brathen, the alleged perpetrator of the Kongsberg attack, in a video from 2017
Brathen pleaded guilty to the charges .Pictured is a screen grab made which shows Espen Andersen Brathen, the alleged perpetrator of the Kongsberg attack, in a video from 2017. Photo by - / AFP.

Espen Andersen Brathen, a 38-year-old Dane living in Norway, allegedly used a bow and arrow inside and outside a supermarket before stabbing to death five other residents in the southeastern town of Kongsberg in October.

 Brathen entered the pleas when asked to respond to the charges of murder and attempted murder at the court in the town of Hokksund. “Everything, I admit everything,” he said, at the start of his trial.

While Norwegian police had initially suspected some kind of terror attack, they quickly believed it was the work of an unbalanced individual.

Brathen had been living for years in Kongsberg, home to about 25,000 people some 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the capital Oslo, and authorities have said he has a medical history, although details have not been made public.

The Norwegian security services PST, which are responsible for counter-terrorism, also said the man had been on their radar.

He was arrested 35 minutes after the first reports of an attack and was swiftly moved to a medical institution.

Three experts who observed him concluded that the suspect was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Both the prosecution and the defence argued that he could not be held criminally responsible and advocated a psychiatric commitment rather than a prison sentence.

According to the prosecution, Brathen was armed with a bow, 60 arrows and four knives on the day of the attacks. His victims were four women and one man aged from 52 to 78.

The trial is scheduled to last until June 17, with a verdict expected in the following weeks.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Telenor warns customers in Norway of new scam 

A sharp increase in fraudulent MMS messages, which allow scammers access to victims' phones, has been detected by Norwegian mobile network operator Telenor over the past few days. 

Published: 5 May 2022 10:59 CEST
Telenor warns customers in Norway of new scam 

Telenor has warned customers of a large number of scam messages which have been sent to users over the past few days. 

Telenor discovered the fraudulent messages at the end of last week. Scammers have been sending the messages via MMS or Multimedia Messaging Service rather than a standard text to avoid the network’s automatic blocking program. 

“When we close one door, the hackers try to open another,” Thorbjørn Busch, senior security advisor at Telenor, told public broadcaster NRK.

The scam is intended to trick people into clicking a link they receive. The link will lead to an app being downloaded on your phone. 

The virus app that is installed is called Flubot. The app gives hackers complete access to a phone and forwards fraudulent messages from the device to others, often without the user knowing. 

“They want to get you to do things you normally do over the phone. For example, tracking a package, listening to voicemail or watching a video of you online,” Busch explained. 

Android phones are especially vulnerable to the Flubot virus, according to the security advisor. 

“If you have an Android phone, the hackers can, in the worst case, take over your entire phone. With the consequences it can have, this is very serious, and Flubot is especially aimed at Android phones,” Busch said. 

IOS users aren’t safe either, as the virus tries to get iPhone users to hand over sensitive information. 

Typically the only way to remove the virus from the phone is a hard reset, which wipes all data, messages and pictures from the phone. 

Telenor has advised customers to not click on any suspicious links or download apps that do not come from official stores such as the App Store on Apple and Google Play for Android customers. 

SHOW COMMENTS