Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Several dead after traffic accidents

Four people died, and two were flown to hospital following an accident in the Steigen tunnel, Nordland, north Norway, on Sunday afternoon.

Another two died in an accident in Voss earlier on Sunday. Four people involved in the collision were sent to hospital.

“We are at full speed into the season where there are usually more fatal accidents than in other periods of the year,” Cecilie Bryner from Trygg Trafikk, which promotes safe driving, said to newswire NTB.

37 people have lost their lives on Norwegian roads so far this year. Last year, 87 died in accidents.

Deadline for agricultural settlement

The deadline for the state and agricultural sector to agree on subsidies and funding is today.

The farmers demand 11.5 billion kroner from the government, while the state has only offered 10.15 billion.

The two parties have remained tight-lipped on how close they are to a possible agreement or what’s being negotiated.

This year’s settlement is considered far more complicated than during a typical year. The agreement is supposed to cover farmers’ incomes for 2023 and cover the cost of soaring prices and inflation in 2022, agricultural paper Nationen writes.

Norway’s municipalities in Covid cash row

A row has erupted between the government and Norwegian municipalities as funding promised to help cover the bill for Covid to local authorities was not included in the revised national budget for 2022, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Several municipalities have hit out at the government as a result.

Norway’s Minister of Local Government, Sigbjørn Gjelsvik, defended the budget and said there wasn’t a cash flow problem in Norwegian municipalities and that things should “happen in the right order”.

This opens the door for compensation to be agreed upon after a report on Covid expenditure is published in September.

Road projects could be pushed back

Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård has said that less money will be spent on road construction next year and that large national projects could be put on hold or scaled back.

“We will need to review our priorities because there will probably be less money than planned for transport,” Nygård told newspaper VG.

The minister didn’t say which projects were most likely to be put on the backburner, but it was most likely those that were still in the planning and preparation stages.