UKRAINE

Rapping, breakdancing Ukrainians win Eurovision in musical morale boost

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest Sunday, riding a wave of public support across Europe for the embattled nation and buoyed by an infectious hip-hop melody.

Published: 15 May 2022 08:42 CEST
Members of the band
Members of the band "Kalush Orchestra" pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Kalush Orchestra beat out 24 competitors in the finale of the world’s biggest live music event with “Stefania”, a rap lullaby combining Ukrainian folk with modern rhythms from an energetic, breakdancing band.

“Please help Ukraine and Mariupol! Help Azovstal right now,” implored frontman Oleh Psiuk in English from the stage after their performance was met by a cheering audience.

Coming in second place was Britain with Sam Ryder’s “Space Man” and its stratospheric notes, followed by Spain, with the sexy reggaeton “SloMo” from Chanel.

Ukraine beat out scores of over-the-top acts at the kitschy, quirky annual musical event, including Norway, whose Subwoolfer sang about bananas dressed in yellow wolf masks or Serbia’s Konstrakta, who questioned national
healthcare  while meticulously scrubbing her hands onstage.

“Only at Eurovision do people celebrate bananas, heartbreaks and wash their hands in one and the same show,” Swedish fan Martina Fries told AFP Saturday ahead of the finale.

Members of the band "Subwoolfer" performing at Eurovision 2022

Members of the band “Subwoolfer”, Jim, Keith and DJ Astronaut performs on behalf of Norway during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

“Eurovision is a way to show that different countries can celebrate peacefully together.”

Back at the front
The joy of Eurovision is in the camp and the clowning, although the nearly three-month war in Ukraine hung heavily over festivities.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the event, banned Russia on February 25, the day after Moscow invaded its neighbour.

Written before the war, Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefania” mixes traditional Ukrainian folk music with an invigorating hip-hop beat and nostalgic lyrics recalling the motherland.

The band pulled off a crowd-pleasing cultural mashup with the sound of obscure flute-like folk instruments and the sight of embroidered ethnic dress onstage added to breakdancing and rapping.

Mahmood & BLANCO performing for Italy at Eurovision 2022

Mahmood & BLANCO perform on behalf of Italy during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the group for topping the contest.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!” he wrote on Facebook.

Representing Ukraine at Eurovision while loved ones suffer back home has been tough, with one band member currently fighting to defend Kyiv, Psiuk told AFP.

“We are very worried about him, and we hope to see him safe once we are back.”

Singer Chanel (C) performs for Spain at Eurovision 2022

Singer Chanel (C) performs on behalf of Spain during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Stratospheric singing
Other more sober offerings included Greece’s “Die Together” by Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord and “Brividi” (Shivers), a duet from Italy’s Mahmood and Blanco.

Italy hoped the gay-themed love song would bring it a second consecutive Eurovision win after last year’s “Zitti e Buoni” (Shut up and Behave) from high-octane glam rockers Maneskin.

After a quarter-century of being shut out from the top spot, Britain had hoped to have a winner in “Space Man” and its high notes belted by the affable, long-haired Ryder.

On the fashion front, Lithuania’s Monika Liu generated as much social media buzz for her bowl cut hairdo as her sensual and elegant “Sentimentai”.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Riley of Australia — one of Eurovision’s few non-European entries — sang his self-affirmation ballad “Not the Same” through a sparkling face veil laden with crystals.

And since no Eurovision is complete without a smattering of gyrating and undulating bodies onstage, Spain’s Chanel came to the rescue with her energetic dancing and memorable “booty hypnotic” refrain.   

Eurovision’s winner is chosen by a cast of music industry professionals and members of the public from each country, with votes for one’s home nation not allowed.

CRIME

How criminals in Norway could exploit the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine and influx of refugees into Norway is a situation that criminals in Norway are likely to exploit in several ways, Norway’s serious crime agency warned Monday. 

Published: 2 May 2022 11:14 CEST
How criminals in Norway could exploit the war in Ukraine

Norway’s serious crime agency, Økokrim, has warned of a number of ways in which criminals will look to take advantage of the war in Ukraine for their own gain. 

Criminals will look to exploit the refugee situation and the influx of asylum seekers into the country, public broadcaster NRK reports

The crime agency has previously warned that refugees would be highly likely to be vulnerable to human trafficking or sexual exploitation. 

READ MORE: Increased risk of Ukrainian refugees being exploited

However, this time it has also warned that refugees could be exploited into forced labour too. 

“It is especially (likely to occur) in sectors where there is a need for a lot of unskilled labour. The construction, the cleaning industry, and the transport business will especially see this,” Pål Lønseth, head of Økokrim, told public broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian companies that operate overseas or have international connections are now extra exposed to corruption due to supply shortages and trade routes being cut off, business and financial publication Dagens Nærlingsliv writes. 

“When there is a shortage of some resource, either a raw material, or for that matter a government permit, the risk of corruption increases,” Lønseth told the paper. 

The crime agency also warned that the food and energy supplies would be affected worldwide, leading to increased activity on the black market. 

“ It will be a concern that goods can be produced in such a way that does not satisfy the health requirements that we set for the foods sold in Norway,” Lønseth warned. 

Norwegian bank Nordea has also warned that fraud could increase as a result, but added that it hasn’t yet seen an increase linked to Ukraine. 

On Monday, Økokrim will publish its threat assessment for 2022. 

