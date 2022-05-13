Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

The Norwegian economy dipped in the first quarter

The mainland economy in Norway fell 0.6 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, figures from Statistics Norway reveal.

The Covid pandemic and spread of the Omicron variant have affected GDP, the stats agency s said.

GDP picked back up when measures were lifted, Statistics Norway noted.

“Gross domestic product (GDP) for mainland Norway increased by 0.6 and 1.0 percent in February and March, respectively. Overall, mainland Norway’s GDP was still 0.6 percent lower in the first quarter of 2022 than in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the decline in December and January,” the stats agency wrote.

Norwegian Air Shuttle loses 894 million

Airline Norwegian Air Shuttle, also known as Norwegian, reported an operating loss of 894 million kroner in the first quarter. The company’s results were affected by the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

In a stock market announcement, the airline said it managed to limit losses and had a cash balance of 7.5 billion kroner.

“We have adapted to fluctuations in the market quickly and efficiently, at the same time as we have protected the company’s strong liquidity through a challenging period. The increase in ticket orders for the time ahead is very positive,” CEO of Norwegian Geir Karlsen said.

Man in Oslo arrested for war crimes committed in the 90s

A man in his 60s has been arrested in Oslo to be extradited to Croatia. The man is accused of having committed war crimes in the early 1990s, broadcaster TV2 reports.

He appeared in court on Thursday, where it was decided that the conditions for extradition had been met. The man denies the allegations.

Kripos confirmed to the broadcaster that the man was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

Solberg critical of the government’s offer to farmers

Leader of the Conservative Party Erna Solberg has been critical of the government’s record offer to farmers.

“The government has offered more than 30 percent income growth to farmers, before they start negotiating. It can be perceived as unreasonable for other groups, who do not experience having their costs covered and who have to deal with a relatively normal result of this year’s income settlement,” the former PM told newspaper VG.

The government have offered up to 10.15 billion in its settlement to farmers.

