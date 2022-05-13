For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
A dip in the Norwegian economy, the government receiving criticism for its offer to farmers and a man being arrested in Oslo for war crimes in the early 90s are among the main stories from Norway on Friday.
Published: 13 May 2022 09:35 CEST
Read about a dip in the Norwegian economy, a man arrested for war crimes and more in today's roundup. Pictured are coastal cabins in Norway. Photo by Paul Steiner on Unsplash.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments