Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

A dip in the Norwegian economy, the government receiving criticism for its offer to farmers and a man being arrested in Oslo for war crimes in the early 90s are among the main stories from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 13 May 2022 09:35 CEST
Coastal cabins in Norway.
Read about a dip in the Norwegian economy, a man arrested for war crimes and more in today's roundup. Pictured are coastal cabins in Norway. Photo by Paul Steiner on Unsplash.

The Norwegian economy dipped in the first quarter

The mainland economy in Norway fell 0.6 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, figures from Statistics Norway reveal. 

The Covid pandemic and spread of the Omicron variant have affected GDP, the stats agency s said. 

GDP picked back up when measures were lifted, Statistics Norway noted.

“Gross domestic product (GDP) for mainland Norway increased by 0.6 and 1.0 percent in February and March, respectively. Overall, mainland Norway’s GDP was still 0.6 percent lower in the first quarter of 2022 than in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the decline in December and January,” the stats agency wrote. 

Norwegian Air Shuttle loses 894 million 

Airline Norwegian Air Shuttle, also known as Norwegian, reported an operating loss of 894 million kroner in the first quarter. The company’s results were affected by the pandemic and war in Ukraine. 

In a stock market announcement, the airline said it managed to limit losses and had a cash balance of 7.5 billion kroner. 

“We have adapted to fluctuations in the market quickly and efficiently, at the same time as we have protected the company’s strong liquidity through a challenging period. The increase in ticket orders for the time ahead is very positive,” CEO of Norwegian Geir Karlsen said. 

Man in Oslo arrested for war crimes committed in the 90s

A man in his 60s has been arrested in Oslo to be extradited to Croatia. The man is accused of having committed war crimes in the early 1990s, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

He appeared in court on Thursday, where it was decided that the conditions for extradition had been met. The man denies the allegations. 

Kripos confirmed to the broadcaster that the man was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant. 

Solberg critical of the government’s offer to farmers 

Leader of the Conservative Party Erna Solberg has been critical of the government’s record offer to farmers. 

“The government has offered more than 30 percent income growth to farmers, before they start negotiating. It can be perceived as unreasonable for other groups, who do not experience having their costs covered and who have to deal with a relatively normal result of this year’s income settlement,” the former PM told newspaper VG

The government have offered up to 10.15 billion in its settlement to farmers. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

The revised national budget, a large increase in online abuse and long waiting times for passports are among the main news stories in Norway on Thursday.

Published: 12 May 2022 09:24 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Revised national budget to be presented

The revised national budget, the government’s updated plan for the country, will be presented by Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum on Thursday morning. 

The government will propose increasing the use of oil money by 30 billion kroner in the updated fiscal plan. The government has proposed cutting back on several construction projects too.

The government will make ferry routes with less than 100,000 passengers annually free. 

Significant increase in online abuse figures 

The National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) has said that it has seen a four-fold increase in internet-related abuse between 2020 and last year. 

In 2020, it sent 500 tips to Norway’s police districts, compared to 2,000 last year. 

“We know that it is comprehensive. We have a lot of numbers – the number of tips, the number of people who possess or distribute abuse material, the number of people we believe pay for direct order abuse from vulnerable countries,” Helge Haugland, section manager for internet-related abuse at the investigation service told newspaper VG

“We have a number of figures, but we do not know how specific it is for the actual extent of sexual abuse online,” Haugland added. 

Police to be armed on May 17th 

Norwegian police will be armed on May 17th, Constitution Day, the Norwegian Police Directorate has said. 

The arming of police wasn’t due to a specific threat but to ensure that police were well prepared and equipped to respond. 

“This is something we take seriously to make sure we have good preparedness on this day,” Benedicte Bjørland from the police directorate said. 

Waiting times of up to ten weeks for a passport this summer 

The police, responsible for passports in Norway, have warned that those who want a new passport are facing waiting times of up to ten weeks this summer. 

“Demand is higher than available production, even with the measures we have implemented. Therefore, it must be expected that the waiting time will increase further in the coming months,” Arne Isak Tveitan from the directorate told broadcaster TV2

The current waiting time is around seven weeks, but this could rise to ten by July. 

ID cards are also facing long waiting times, between four to six weeks, according to the police. 

