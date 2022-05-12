For members
What happens if you are caught driving without a valid licence in Norway?
Accidents happen, and sometimes people may take to the road without realising that their licence is expired or was meant to be exchanged for a Norwegian one.
Published: 12 May 2022 10:54 CEST
This is what happens if you are caught driving without a licence in Norway. Pictured is a car on the Atlantic Road. Photo by Leonardo Venturoli on Unsplash.
How much does it cost to get a driver’s licence in Norway?
There's no greater freedom than being able to hit the open road. But, unfortunately, in Norway, getting a driving licence normally requires a decent chunk of time and money.
Published: 5 May 2022 16:09 CEST
