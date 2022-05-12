Read news from:
Austria
DRIVING

What happens if you are caught driving without a valid licence in Norway? 

Accidents happen, and sometimes people may take to the road without realising that their licence is expired or was meant to be exchanged for a Norwegian one.

Published: 12 May 2022 10:54 CEST
A car on the Atlantic Road in Norway.
This is what happens if you are caught driving without a licence in Norway. Pictured is a car on the Atlantic Road. Photo by Leonardo Venturoli on Unsplash.

Norway’s driving licence rules can be complicated. Some motorists can use their foreign licence for as long as they like, others can only use their foreign licence for a limited period of time before having to exchange, and a small minority will need to go through the full process of getting a Norwegian one. 

Sometimes the rules can be difficult to understand, which can lead to people unknowingly taking to the roads with a licence that isn’t valid to drive with on Norway roads with. 

So, what is the punishment if you do get caught? 

Olav Markussen, police inspector at the Norwegian National Road Policing Service, informed The Local that the fine for driving without a legal licence was 8,500 kroner. 

If you are caught more than once, then the fine will increase. 

The police inspector added the punishment was the same if the licence was one that needed to be exchanged within three months and hadn’t been, or if it was valid and expired, or was not fit for use on Norwegian roads.  

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to get a driver’s licence in Norway? 

What are the rules for foreign licences in Norway? 

If you have a valid driving licence from an EU or European Economic Area/EEA (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) country, you can use it in Norway for as long as you like. 

However, you can still choose to exchange it for a Norwegian one, although there is no obligation

Driving licences issued in the UK are treated as ones from within the EU, even if it was issued after the UK left the EU. 

You can typically use licences from non-EEA countries for up to three months before exchanging them for a Norwegian one. 

To tell whether somebody is driving on a licence that was meant to have been exchanged but wasn’t, “the authorities will need to do more investigation, check travel documents,” according to inspector Markussen from the traffic and roads police. 

Depending on where you come from, you may need an international driving licence to get on the road in Norway. 

This applies if it was issued in countries not a part of the Geneva and Vienna driving conventions, doesn’t have a photo, or is written in an alphabet other than the Latin one. For example, if the licence is printed in Arabic or Japanese, you need an international licence. 

Additionally, people with certain licenses will need to obtain a Norwegian licence under the same rules as first-time applicants. 

READ MORE: What are the rules for using a foreign driving licence in Norway?

DRIVING

How much does it cost to get a driver’s licence in Norway? 

There's no greater freedom than being able to hit the open road. But, unfortunately, in Norway, getting a driving licence normally requires a decent chunk of time and money. 

Published: 5 May 2022 16:09 CEST
How much does it cost to get a driver's licence in Norway? 

So, you’re finally thinking of taking the plunge and learning to drive, or maybe you’re from a country where your driving licence isn’t valid to exchange or use in Norway? 

Either way, you’re probably wondering how much it’ll set you back to get on the road in Norway. 

The short answer is that it will be a lot. Between the high cost of required lessons, exam fees and money you’ll spend on extra tuition to get you up to scratch, you’ll be looking at a reasonably hefty bill to get your førerkort

What do you need to do to get a licence? 

In addition to being expensive, getting a licence in Norway is an arduous task. However, this is probably for the better, given the driving conditions during the winter. 

There are four steps to getting a licence. You can click here to search for traffic schools approved by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Before starting your lessons, you will need to take a basic traffic course. The course is mandatory and consists of 17 hours of instruction. The course doesn’t involve any driving. Once completed, you’ll receive your learner permit. 

The course covers traffic awareness, what to do in an accident, first aid and other practical information you’ll need ahead of your lessons. There will also be demonstrations, such as driving in the dark.

The nighttime driving and first aid sections are mandatory for people of all ages. The rest is only compulsory for those who are under 25. 

Once you’ve completed this, you can move on to the next step, basic training. This covers how to control the car to other basics, such as changing washer fluid. Once this is complete, you will need to pass an assessment on step two. 

The third step involves driving in different environments, such as the city, suburbs and country roads. Afterwards, there will be a safety course on a practice track. This course is mandatory and lasts four hours. Once you’ve done this, there’ll be an end of step assessment.

After this, you’ll move on to the fourth step, which includes four modules that last for 13 hours in total. 

After this, you’ll be ready for your final test. You will need to pass your theory test before taking the practical one. You can take your theory anytime between the 1st and 4th step. 

READ ALSO: Would you pass the Norwegian driving theory test?

How much will this all cost? 

All in all, this will cost most people upwards of 30,000 kroner. As much as 40,000 kroner is also considered reasonable. This cost will depend on how many hours you need and the school you choose to learn with. 

The most considerable outlay will be for the compulsory course and driving lessons, according to Kjøresmart.no. The mandatory training costs between 12,000 and 15,000 kroner alone. 

Exam expenses will range between 4,000 and 5,000 kroner. The practical test costs 1,100 kroner if you pay online. Theory tests cost 320 kroner per attempt. 

The rest of the costs will go on extra driving hours. One driving hour normally costs between 600 and 800 kroner. 

If you all need to go is exchange your licence, then this will cost 400 kroner. 

How to save money

Given the steep costs, you may, for obvious reasons, want to know where you may be able to save money if possible. 

Shopping around is one way to get the best deal. Typically, the first driving school you contact may not be the cheapest. Kjøresmart.no has a price comparison option. However, they may not have all traffic schools, so it may help to do your own research. 

Buying in bulk could also help you net a significant discount. For example, buying a driving package may cost more money upfront but could give you a better deal overall. 

Ordering the driving test, theory, and fixing your licence picture is cheaper online. 

And finally, practising with a friend, relative or partner can help you save money on lessons. However, this comes with the drawback of picking up bad habits. 

