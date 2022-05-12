For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The revised national budget, a large increase in online abuse and long waiting times for passports are among the main news stories in Norway on Thursday.
Published: 12 May 2022 09:24 CEST
Read about the revised national budget, long passport waiting times and the police being armed on May 17th in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Trondheim.Photo by Artem Shuba on Unsplash.
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government investment in offshore wind, SAS cutting flights and the Office of the Auditor General focusing on green issues are among the main stories from Norway today.
Published: 11 May 2022 09:34 CEST
