TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Government investment in offshore wind, SAS cutting flights and the Office of the Auditor General focusing on green issues are among the main stories from Norway today. 

Published: 11 May 2022 09:34 CEST
Lofoten, Norway
Read about investment in offshore wind, the Office of the Auditor General focusing on green issues and whether or not russ busses should be scrapped. Pictured is Lofoten. Photo by Peter Oboňa on Unsplash

Government announces heavy investment in offshore wind 

The Norwegian government announced a large scale investment in offshore wind at a press conference on Wednesday morning. 

It said that it hoped that by 2040 there would be capacity for 30,000 MW of offshore wind production. This would be almost double the energy produced by wind in Norway currently. 

The development of offshore wind would also see new power cables built to supply Europe with Energy. 

“With this ambition, we go from the two offshore wind turbines that are in operation today to about 1,500 offshore wind turbines. The construction will take place over the next 20 years,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference. 

SAS cancels 4,000 flights this summer

Airline SAS has cancelled 4,000 flights scheduled between May and September. 

“These are changes we make throughout the program, and it is important to emphasise that this applies to 4,000 of approximately 75,000 flights in the same period. Most passengers will not notice in any other way that they are booked over to other flights on the same day,” press officer for SAS, John Eckhoff, told ABC News.

The reason for the cancellations are troubles with staffing, and the delay of several new aircraft being delivered, Swedish outlet Dagens Industri reports.  

Office of the Auditor General to focus on green issues 

The Office of the Auditor General (Riksrevisjonen) will focus its sights on the climate as a key issue for the agency. 

The agency is responsible for auditing the governemnt and parliament and assessing how efficiently it is performing. 

“The Storting (Norway’s parliament) is quite clear that the climate challenge is the biggest challenge of our time. Then we must also have it as our main focus, otherwise, we are neither relevant nor follow our assignment from the Storting,” Karl-Eirik Schhøtt-Pedersen told newspaper VG

Schjøtt Pedersen also announced several reports on whether the Norwegian state was well equipped to meet parliament’s climate goals for 2030. 

“Our task is not to assess whether the Storting sets the right goals, but to see if the administration can implement the Storting’s goals,” Schjøtt-Pedersen said. 

Bullying ombudsman says russ busses too exclusive

The ombudsman for bullying in Viken county believes that russ buses should be more regulated due to their exclusive nature. 

“We receive many inquiries from parents, young people and schools about the consequences of the Russ celebration and how it mercilessly affects young people’s everyday lives,” head of the bullying ombudsman in Viken, Bodil J. Houg, told Drammens Tidende

The ombud said that russ celebrations affected pupils’ everyday school life so much that something needed to be done, and has made a list of ten points with suggestions for improvement. 

The list uniforms being axed, moving the celebrations until after exams and making the rules for busses tighter. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Inflation at its highest level since 2008, high trust in digital public services and new health advice for children are among the main news stories from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 10 May 2022 09:36 CEST
Inflation rises to highest level since 2008

Inflation in Norway has risen to its highest level since 2008, with higher inflation not being measured since 1988, figures from Statistics Norway have found. 

“It is first and foremost increased prices for electricity and airline tickets that mean that we get this increase in overall inflation,” Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said of the figures. 

In total, inflation, or the consumer price index (CPI), rose by 5.4 percent between April last year and last month. 

The most significant rises were in electricity prices which rose by 14 percent, and airline tickets which have increased in cost by 39 percent. 

Inflation has risen beyond Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, estimates. The raising of the key interest rate may be accelerated as a result, newspaper Aftenposten writes

New health advice discourages screen time for young children

The Norwegian Directorate of Health has issued new guidelines for physical activity, which for the first time includes limits on screen time, public broadcaster NRK reports

The new guidelines recommend that children under the age of two should not have any screen time, while children over two should be limited to one hour a day. 

The new health advice said that sitting still should be limited as much as possible for people of all ages, while adults should train strength twice a week. 

Adults were also recommended to be physically active for between two and a half and five hours a week. 

Insurance problems keep Russia linked ship stuck in port

Coastal cruise liner Halvilla Capella has been beset with more problems as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused to insure the vessel, public broadcaster NRK writes

The boat was meant to operate on the Bergen Kirkenes route. 

Halvilla Capella was previously unable to leave port as a Russian lending firm financed it. Last month the ship received dispensation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sail for six months. 

However, as the boat hasn’t been insured, it will be unable to sail. The ship has been rejected insurance because any potential payout would go to an individual who the Norwegian government has sanctioned. 

High confidence in public digital services

Norwegians believe that security and privacy are properly taken care of by digital public services, but trust has taken a dip, according to a new report. 

The report from the Norwegian Digitalisation Directorate found that just under half of respondents to a survey said that they had “some or a high degree” of trust in online public services’ security measures. 

This is down 3 percent from the previous survey. The reason for the dip, according to the report, is that the public has increased knowledge and expectations of digital security.  

