WORK PERMITS

Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Norway

Bureaucracy can sometimes make it hard for foreigners to hit the ground running when they arrive in Norway. If you're planning on working in the country, these websites will be crucial. 

Published: 11 May 2022 16:27 CEST
Pictured is an office.
These are the websites you'll need to know about when working in Norway. Pictured is an office.Photo by Mario Gogh on Unsplash

Norway is a fantastic place to work, whether it’s the working culture, salaries or work-life balance. However, there are still plenty of things you need to consider whether you’ve accepted an offer, or just begun looking for a job. 

For the unprepared, this can mean bouncing around websites until your head’s in a spin. However, knowing where to find critical resources and which sites handle what can help grease the wheels and make the bureaucratic process smoother. 

UDI

(https://www.udi.no/)

This will be your first port of call if you’re moving to Norway for work. The UDI, or Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, handles immigration related matters Mostly non-EEA citizens will need a work permit, whereas those from within the EEA will need to register with the police. Regardless, both will need to check into this site. 

Both of these acts are done after you’ve secured a job. When applying for a work permit, you’ll need a position that’s at least 80 percent of full-time hours and pay an application fee. 

READ ALSO: How to get a work permit in Norway

NOKUT 

(https://www.nokut.no/en/)

Some jobs in Norway require you to get qualifications or education that you’ve obtained in another country accredited by Norwegian authorities. 

The country has 161 regulated professions in which certain education or training requirements need to be met to work in that role. 

Some employers in non-regulated professions may also want to confirm the validity of your prior education. 

NOKUT evaluates the status of the educational institution and qualification in the country where it was acquired, along with the duration and level of the programme.

Degrees from several countries, such as the UK, Nordics, and Australia, can be automatically recognised. This comes in the form of a statement that can be downloaded and confirms that NOKUT recognises your certifications.  

READ MORE: What foreign workers in Norway should know about regulated professions

 Skatteetaten 

(https://www.skatteetaten.no/en/person/)

This is a site you will keep coming back to if you are going to be working in Norway. Skatteetaten is the website of the Norwegian Tax Administration. 

You will use this site for several things. Chief among them will be checking your tax return and tax card to ensure your information is correct. 

The tax authority is also responsible for issuing identity numbers, which you’ll need to access public services and open a bank account. 

NAV

(https://www.nav.no/no/person)

If you are going to work in Norway, then you may need to familiarise yourself with NAV or the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration. 

NAV has many uses, and the majority of the site, like all the others on this list, is available in English. So whether it’s searching for a jobchecking your pension or going on sick leave, there’ll be plenty of things you’ll need to use NAV for. 

READ MORE: Can you claim your Norwegian pension from another country?

Norwegian Digitalisation Agency 

(https://eid.difi.no/en/)

A lot of public services in Norway are available online. To access these public services, you will need the aforementioned national ID number, but you will also need a digital ID. 

You will need to head to the website of the Norwegian Digitalisation Agency to get started you up to speed with the various digital IDs. 

The most straightforward ID to get is MinID. However, this comes with a lower security clearance than others, such as BankID. 

READ MORE: How to get an electronic ID in Norway without a ‘personnummer’

The Labour Inspection Authority

(https://www.arbeidstilsynet.no/en/knowyourrights/)

Norway is known for its good working practices and work-life balance. However, it’s still important to know your rights and what you are entitled to in the event that an employer tries to take advantage of you. 

On the Labour Inspection Authority’s website, you can find a complete overview of what you can expect regarding contracts, wages, working conditions and more. 

The website also has links and instructions on what to do and who to speak to if you think your rights have been infringed upon. 

For members

WORK PERMITS

How to get a work permit in Norway

Looking to settle down in the land of Vikings and fjords? Great choice! This country's work-life balance is hard to beat, and you will never tire of the majestic landscape. Before you begin to uproot, you should be aware of a few rules and regulations first. 

Published: 31 August 2021 16:10 CEST
Updated: 23 April 2022 08:01 CEST
Downtown Ålesund.
Downtown Ålesund. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

Finding a job first is key

If you’re looking to establish a life in Norway, you’ll need to find a job. And if you are a resident of a country that is not a part of the EU, your situation can get a little tricky. First, you’ll need a residence permit. And to obtain a residence permit, you usually will have had to find a job first. 

You can look at the rules that apply to the country you are planning to move from here.

No matter your nationality, it would be wise to research the different types of work permits Norway offers first. And find out which one you qualify for before you pay the very expensive, 6,300 kroner in most cases, application fee. 

What is a skilled worker working permit? 

You can qualify as a skilled worker if you have completed higher education or vocational training. A skilled worker must also have shown they have work experience in their specific field before applying for the skilled worker permit. 

If you have received a skilled worker permit but have yet to receive a residence permit, you can apply for an entry visa to come and live in Norway until your residence permit has been completed. 

Note that your job offer/contract must be for a full-time position for this type of permit. If it is for 80 percent, then it will be accepted. But anything less, and your application will be denied. 

What if I don’t have a job offer but am qualified as a skilled worker? 

As previously stated, there is no blanket answer for everyone who applies, and the rules are based heavily on your nationality. We can use the United States, for example. If you apply for a job-seeking visa after qualifying as a skilled worker from the U.S, you can come to Norway to look for a job. But first, you must also prove you have enough money in your account to live in the country while you search for a job. At a minimum, a job seeker applicant needs to have at least 22,670 kroner (2,508 dollars) per month in available funds. This must be your own money, and proof of these funds will be a mandatory part of your application. 

Can I receive a work permit if I am a seasonal worker?

Before you check the specific rules relating to your nationality when applying as a seasonal worker to work within Norway, know that many trades, such as painting and carpentry, do not qualify as seasonal. 

You must also be 18 years old to apply as a seasonal worker and receive a job offer. The work contract you receive must be for full-time work for the entire time you are staying in the country in order for your application to be granted.  

READ ALSO: How to find a winter sports job in Norway

How long do I usually have to wait before I receive an answer on my application for a work permit?

This question is, again, situational based. Though no matter where you look on the UDI site or The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration’s site, there are warning posts of increased waiting times due to the coronavirus pandemic on almost all types of visa and permit applications with no concrete answers to how long it may take. 

Useful vocabulary and facts

Norway does a lot of transactions digitally. And applying for a work or residence permit will likely be one of the first realistic impressions you get over how this country conducts business. Once you’ve decided what type of work permit you wish to apply for, you will start the process here, at the application portal within UDI’s website. 

If you are one of the lucky employees who have received a job contract with a company that takes care of the work permit application process for you, then congratulations. This can be a challenging and somewhat confusing process at times, having to stay on track with your nationalities rules. But you’re not entirely off the hook. Discuss your application with your Norwegian employer, or international employer based in Norway, to follow your application process and be aware of any documents and information you may need to contribute at a moment’s notice. 

Thinking about hiring an immigration lawyer to help you with your work permit? This could be a great idea and worth the money spent to save your time and keep your stress levels low. But what is most necessary to keep in mind if you take this route is to do diligent research and find an immigration lawyer with a stellar reputation. Also, don’t be afraid to ask around. The names of good immigration lawyers within the international communities in Norway are often readily given to help fellow utlendinger or “foreigners” out. 

Remember, The Local does have its own English language jobs page if you are currently looking for a job in Norway.

jobbsøker – job seeker

intervju – interview

ledig stilling – available position/ vacancy 

