Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Norway

Norway is a fantastic place to work, whether it’s the working culture, salaries or work-life balance. However, there are still plenty of things you need to consider whether you’ve accepted an offer, or just begun looking for a job.

For the unprepared, this can mean bouncing around websites until your head’s in a spin. However, knowing where to find critical resources and which sites handle what can help grease the wheels and make the bureaucratic process smoother.

UDI

(https://www.udi.no/)

This will be your first port of call if you’re moving to Norway for work. The UDI, or Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, handles immigration related matters Mostly non-EEA citizens will need a work permit, whereas those from within the EEA will need to register with the police. Regardless, both will need to check into this site.

Both of these acts are done after you’ve secured a job. When applying for a work permit, you’ll need a position that’s at least 80 percent of full-time hours and pay an application fee.

NOKUT

(https://www.nokut.no/en/)

Some jobs in Norway require you to get qualifications or education that you’ve obtained in another country accredited by Norwegian authorities.

The country has 161 regulated professions in which certain education or training requirements need to be met to work in that role.

Some employers in non-regulated professions may also want to confirm the validity of your prior education.

NOKUT evaluates the status of the educational institution and qualification in the country where it was acquired, along with the duration and level of the programme.

Degrees from several countries, such as the UK, Nordics, and Australia, can be automatically recognised. This comes in the form of a statement that can be downloaded and confirms that NOKUT recognises your certifications.

Skatteetaten

(https://www.skatteetaten.no/en/person/)

This is a site you will keep coming back to if you are going to be working in Norway. Skatteetaten is the website of the Norwegian Tax Administration.

You will use this site for several things. Chief among them will be checking your tax return and tax card to ensure your information is correct.

The tax authority is also responsible for issuing identity numbers, which you’ll need to access public services and open a bank account.

NAV

(https://www.nav.no/no/person)

If you are going to work in Norway, then you may need to familiarise yourself with NAV or the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration.

NAV has many uses, and the majority of the site, like all the others on this list, is available in English. So whether it’s searching for a job, checking your pension or going on sick leave, there’ll be plenty of things you’ll need to use NAV for.

Norwegian Digitalisation Agency

(https://eid.difi.no/en/)

A lot of public services in Norway are available online. To access these public services, you will need the aforementioned national ID number, but you will also need a digital ID.

You will need to head to the website of the Norwegian Digitalisation Agency to get started you up to speed with the various digital IDs.

The most straightforward ID to get is MinID. However, this comes with a lower security clearance than others, such as BankID.

The Labour Inspection Authority

(https://www.arbeidstilsynet.no/en/knowyourrights/)

Norway is known for its good working practices and work-life balance. However, it’s still important to know your rights and what you are entitled to in the event that an employer tries to take advantage of you.

On the Labour Inspection Authority’s website, you can find a complete overview of what you can expect regarding contracts, wages, working conditions and more.

The website also has links and instructions on what to do and who to speak to if you think your rights have been infringed upon.