Inflation rises to highest level since 2008

Inflation in Norway has risen to its highest level since 2008, with higher inflation not being measured since 1988, figures from Statistics Norway have found.

“It is first and foremost increased prices for electricity and airline tickets that mean that we get this increase in overall inflation,” Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said of the figures.

In total, inflation, or the consumer price index (CPI), rose by 5.4 percent between April last year and last month.

The most significant rises were in electricity prices which rose by 14 percent, and airline tickets which have increased in cost by 39 percent.

Inflation has risen beyond Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, estimates. The raising of the key interest rate may be accelerated as a result, newspaper Aftenposten writes.

New health advice discourages screen time for young children

The Norwegian Directorate of Health has issued new guidelines for physical activity, which for the first time includes limits on screen time, public broadcaster NRK reports.

The new guidelines recommend that children under the age of two should not have any screen time, while children over two should be limited to one hour a day.

The new health advice said that sitting still should be limited as much as possible for people of all ages, while adults should train strength twice a week.

Adults were also recommended to be physically active for between two and a half and five hours a week.

Insurance problems keep Russia linked ship stuck in port

Coastal cruise liner Halvilla Capella has been beset with more problems as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused to insure the vessel, public broadcaster NRK writes.

The boat was meant to operate on the Bergen Kirkenes route.

Halvilla Capella was previously unable to leave port as a Russian lending firm financed it. Last month the ship received dispensation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sail for six months.

However, as the boat hasn’t been insured, it will be unable to sail. The ship has been rejected insurance because any potential payout would go to an individual who the Norwegian government has sanctioned.

High confidence in public digital services

Norwegians believe that security and privacy are properly taken care of by digital public services, but trust has taken a dip, according to a new report.

The report from the Norwegian Digitalisation Directorate found that just under half of respondents to a survey said that they had “some or a high degree” of trust in online public services’ security measures.

This is down 3 percent from the previous survey. The reason for the dip, according to the report, is that the public has increased knowledge and expectations of digital security.

