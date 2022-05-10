For members
REVEALED: EU plans digital-only Schengen visa application process
Soon those non-EU nationals requested to have a Schengen visa to travel to European countries will no longer need to go to a consulate to submit the application and get a passport sticker, but will be able to apply online.
Published: 10 May 2022 15:37 CEST
A picture taken on September 28, 2021 in the Moroccan capital Rabat shows a Moroccan passport backdropped against a Schengen visa. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
How Europe plans to ease long-term residence rules for non-EU nationals
Non-EU citizens living in the European Union are eligible for a special residence status that allows them to move to another country in the bloc. Getting the permit is not simple but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.
Published: 30 April 2022 09:33 CEST
