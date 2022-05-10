Read news from:
Opinion: Why you should get involved with ‘dugnad’ instead of skiving off

Unpaid and voluntary labour in the spirit of 'dugnad' may not seem appealing, but it certainly has its benefits and own unique charm, writes The Local Norway's editor Frazer Norwell. 

Published: 10 May 2022 16:36 CEST
Pictured is Oslo.
Dugnad might seem like a hassle, but its actually incredibly rewards, Frazer Norwell argues. Pictured is Oslo. Photo by Marleen Mulder-Wieske on Unsplash.

It’s mid-December, and I’m peering through my curtains, looking at my neighbours assembled in the communal garden of my apartment block. 

They are slowly gathering around a steaming coffee thermos. As they stand around chatting, I’m frantically trying to decide whether now was my opportunity to slip out unnoticed. 

I decided it was now or never, so me and my partner threw on our hats and gloves and exited the building, swiftly walking past our neighbours and hoping to go unnoticed.

We’d done it. We’d successfully wrangled our way out of the block’s winter dugnad and were free to do whatever we pleased with our Saturday afternoon. 

It might have seemed like a great escape at the time, but we were the ones that lost out that day. I can’t remember what we did that afternoon, which also further reinforces this point. 

Although, I wouldn’t realise that we’d missed out until the time came for the block’s vårdugnad (spring dugnad). 

For the uninitiated, dugnad means everyone pulling together and doing something for the common good, although the term can also refer to kids fundraising for school trips. 

Such is Norway’s affinity with dugnad, the word was voted the country’s national word in a poll by public broadcaster NRK in 2020. 

The closest English word would be volunteering, but this doesn’t fully capture the concept. 

Notices for this year’s spring dugnad went up about three weeks before the day itself, and despite all the mental gymnastics I tried, I had no good excuse to weasel myself out of it this time. 

Despite dugnad, by its nature, being voluntary, it is an unwritten obligation, especially if you live in an apartment block like mine. Nobody really wants to become the social pariah that never shows up for dugnad

However, there are countless other benefits much more fulfilling and rewarding to getting stuck in with dugnad than avoiding a bit of social shame. 

Firstly, it’s a great way to get to know your neighbours. Norwegians are known for being quite reserved, and even though I live in quite a tight-knit and socially active block, there are still neighbours I’ve not interacted with beyond a simple smile in passing. 

During the dugnad, everyone was in a jovial and chatty mood. It was an excellent opportunity to get to know the neighbours better and feel more involved. I imagine if you were newer to the country than me or struggling to gel socially, then this would be an even bigger plus. 

Such as is dugnad, this was more than just chit-chat and niceties with the neighbours. It felt like a real connection was being formed with the other participants through the shared experience of using our free time to do something nice that the whole micro-community could benefit from- even if it was mostly bringing the summer furniture out of storage and wiping it down.

I love where I currently live, but even then, participating in dugnad helped me feel a deeper connection to my local community and a real sense of pride in how lucky we are to have such a nice shared communal area. 

The combination of these two feelings really helps to capture what dugnad really is, beyond any attempt to pin a definition down on the word. You can’t really understand it until you give it a go, and once you experience it, it’s hard to describe. 

Partaking in this rite of passage of sorts helped me feel more integrated and more “Norwegian” too. 

This goes the other way. The block’s residents took great pleasure in showing me the ropes and sharing a quintessentially Norwegian experience with a foreigner. 

Beyond gushing over the intangibles, there are a number of practical benefits, too, chief among them is being able to enjoy the communal areas that little bit more. 

Knowing that you’ve chipped in and done your bit gives you a guilt-free go-ahead to start planning how you’ll enjoy the garden that summer, who you’ll invite to a BBQ, and so on. 

You’ll also likely need not worry about breaking your back, or even a sweat for that matter. There is kind of a social hierarchy to dugnad that means you’ll probably end up with an easy task. The point of our dugnad was for the block’s residents to get the garden ready for summer in a few hours, rather than a couple of people spending all day to get it fit for purpose. 

The most active members of the block’s community typically take on the biggest jobs and wear the responsibility like a badge of honour in the same way a grizzled veteran wears a medal of valour. 

Being a newbie, I was assigned the not-so-plum job of cleaning down the containers where the cushions are kept. Hardly integral, I know, but nonetheless, I still felt like a valued cog in a well-oiled machine. 

From being able to enjoy the garden with a sense of pride throughout the summer, feeling a connection with my neighbours, and eating more than my work’s worth in waffles, I actually got quite a lot out of a few hours of ‘unpaid’ work. 

Hopefully, I did a reasonable enough job to earn a promotion to a more prestigious post by the time the next dugnad comes around, though.

TRAVEL NEWS

OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Buried away in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the changes needed in different sectors to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is this startling graphic (below) – it is in the transport sector where the costs to decarbonise are lowest, and even have cost savings associated with them.

So with spring blossom in the trees and thoughts turning to planning summer holiday trips, why not look for a greener route to the sun – by taking the train rather than the plane?

In terms of the public debate, trains are back in fashion.

On the back of Greta Thunberg’s efforts to shame those who fly, and to push greener alternatives instead, media from The New York Times to the BBC are discussing the renaissance of long distance travel by train in Europe, especially night trains.

One railway company – Austria’s ÖBB – has seized the moment and has ordered a fleet of 33 new 7 carriage night trains, the first of which will be on Europe’s tracks from December this year.

The argument for night trains is a simple one, namely that by travelling at night you save yourself a night in a hotel at your destination, and passengers are happy to make a longer trip while they are asleep than they would during the day – when passengers normally will not spend more than 6 hours in a train.

The problem is that beyond ÖBB’s plans comparatively little is happening in long distance cross border night trains in Europe.

There are dozens of further connections where night trains would make sense – think of routes like Amsterdam-Marseille or Cologne to Warsaw for example – but we cannot hope that the Austrians will run those. The European Commission conservatively estimated in December 2021 that at least 10 more night train routes, over and above those planned by ÖBB, would be economically viable, and running those lines would need at least 170 new carriages to be ordered. But so far no operator has been tempted.

The main players in European rail – Deutsche Bahn, Renfe, SNCF and Trenitalia – have no interest in night trains, and even only limited interest in cross border rail at all.

More profitable national daytime services are their focus. The French and Italian governments have been making noises to push SNCF and Trenitalia respectively to run more night time services but – you guessed it – only on national routes.

A few small private players have sought to run night services – Sweden’s Snälltåget and Amsterdam-based European Sleeper for example, but they have struggled to scale.

All of this is on top of the headaches that cross border rail in Europe has faced for years, namely the difficulty of booking tickets on international trains (sometimes two or more tickets are needed), timetables that are not in sync if you have to change train at a border, and lack of clear information and compensation if something goes wrong. Even finding out what trains run is often a headache, as no complete European railway timetable exists.

The EU nominated 2021 as the European Year of Rail with the aim of drawing attention to what rail can do in Europe, but the year closed with scant little progress on any of this multitude of thorny problems – in the main because the railway companies themselves do not want to solve them.

Helping intrepid cross border travellers find their way around these practical barriers has become a kind of cottage industry in the social media era.

Communities of sustainable transport nerds of which I am a part on Facebook and Twitter help each other to find the best routes and cheapest tickets, and the venerable Man in Seat 61 website acts as a kind of FAQ for international rail. 

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a summer morning and seeing the sun on the Mediterranean or the wooded slopes of the Alps out of the window of a night train. But travel experiences like that are not nearly as simple or mainstream as they should be – and it is high time the railway industry stepped up.

Are you hoping to travel across Europe by train instead of plane but finding it difficult to organise? Feel free to get in touch and with Jon’s expertise we’ll try to help you. Email [email protected]

Jon Worth is a Berlin-based blogger who specialises in European train travel. You can his original post on this subject HERE.

