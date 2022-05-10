Read news from:
Norway says no to screen time for kids under two

Children under two are recommended to have no screen time under new guidelines for physical activity and free time issued by the Norwegian Directorate of Health on Monday.

Published: 10 May 2022 11:22 CEST
A child using a tablet.
Kids under two are recommended to have no screen time. Pictured is a child using the tablet. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

For the first time, limits and curbs on screen time have been included in the Norwegian Directorate of Public Health’s advice for physical activity and leisure time.

Under the new advice, children under two are recommended not to have any screen time. Screen time should be limited to one hour a day for kids between two and five, according to the guidelines.

There were no such time limits for kids between six and 17. However, they are recommended to try and limit passive screen time in their free time.

“An important point for us is that the screen should not be used as a babysitter because putting children in front of a screen over a long period of time is not beneficial,” Bjørn Guldvog, health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, told newswire NTB.

“The point here is that there must be a balance. For children between the ages of two and five. It is better to emphasise that they should be physically active and have social contact,” Guldvog added.

In addition to the curbs on screen time, sitting still should also be limited as much as possible for people of all ages under the new public health advice.

Adults are also recommended to train strength at least twice a week and be physically active for between two-and-a-half and five hours a week, with at least half of that being moderate or high intensity.

VERDICT: How well did Norway handle the Covid-19 pandemic?

Norway’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was given an overall positive scorecard in an official commission report published on Tuesday.

Published: 26 April 2022 16:33 CEST
The Corona Commission, appointed to scrutinise the response of authorities and health services, on Tuesday published its final report on the country’s management of the pandemic.

The commission concluded that Norway’s response to the pandemic was generally good. The report notes that the Scandinavian country has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in Europe and limited the impact of the virus on economic activity.

Several individuals made far greater contributions than could have been expected, it also said.

“In the health service, state administration, municipalities and at several companies, an impressive flexibility and ability to adapt was demonstrated,” the report states.

Some criticism is included in the report. Authorities were not adequately prepared to deal with a pandemic of the magnitude Covid-19 proved to be.

The pandemic caused severe strain on a number of ICU wards at times and doctors’ services in local municipalities were poorly equipped, the report said.

“ICU preparedness at hospitals was not good enough,” the report states.

The commission meanwhile pointed out the vaccination programme as a successful element of the response but said the government should have been quicker to take the step of distributing more vaccines to areas with higher Covid-19 prevalence.

A broad range of areas are covered by the report, including its consequences for children and young people, which were found to be excessive.

Authorities failed to do enough to protect children from some of the effects of restrictions, despite this being a government objective.

“To put it a little simply, we can say that children and young people are worse affected by restrictions than by infections and that there is a difference between what you miss out on over a year when you are 16 compared to when you are 46,” the report states.

