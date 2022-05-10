Norway says no to screen time for kids under two

For the first time, limits and curbs on screen time have been included in the Norwegian Directorate of Public Health’s advice for physical activity and leisure time.

Under the new advice, children under two are recommended not to have any screen time. Screen time should be limited to one hour a day for kids between two and five, according to the guidelines.

There were no such time limits for kids between six and 17. However, they are recommended to try and limit passive screen time in their free time.

“An important point for us is that the screen should not be used as a babysitter because putting children in front of a screen over a long period of time is not beneficial,” Bjørn Guldvog, health director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, told newswire NTB.

“The point here is that there must be a balance. For children between the ages of two and five. It is better to emphasise that they should be physically active and have social contact,” Guldvog added.

In addition to the curbs on screen time, sitting still should also be limited as much as possible for people of all ages under the new public health advice.

Adults are also recommended to train strength at least twice a week and be physically active for between two-and-a-half and five hours a week, with at least half of that being moderate or high intensity.

