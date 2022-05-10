Read news from:
Inflation in Norway at highest level since 2008

Prices for consumers have increased by 5.4 percent across the last 12 months, bringing inflation in Norway to its highest level since 2008. 

Published: 10 May 2022 12:49 CEST
Rises in Norway rose by 5.4 percent between April 2021 and last month. Pictured is Barcode in Oslo. Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

The cost paid by consumers in Norway last month was 5.4 percent higher than prices in April 2021, according to data released by national agency Statistics Norway on Tuesday

The rise in the consumer price index (CPI) over the last year is the biggest jump in prices since 2008, and higher inflation has not been measured in April since 1988, Statistics Norway said. 

The consumer price index measures the changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households. Expenses that make up a more significant proportion of a household’s budget contribute the most towards the CPI. 

Soaring airline ticket prices and rising energy costs were the biggest contributors to increasing inflation, Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said. 

Airline tickets have risen by 39 percent in price since March last year, while electricity costs increased by 14 percent. Food prices and the cost of eating out also rose. 

“A good part of the price increase is due to higher prices for petrol and electricity, but other product groups are also rising. Food prices were higher than expected in April,” Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB Markets, told public broadcaster NRK

The war in Ukraine and the pandemic have contributed to rising costs. 

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

The inflation figures are higher than economists had expected in advance and well above the targets of Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, business and financial news site, E24 reports. 

This could lead to the bank accelerating its plan to raise the key interest rate, meaning more expensive loan and mortgage repayments for consumers. 

However, there may not be complete cause for concern, Harald Magnus Andreassen from Sparebank 1 Markets told E24. 

“Norwegian price inflation is among the lowest we have seen. Wage growth is not lower than in other countries. Norwegian households are among those who have the least reasons to complain about inflation,” he told the site. 

Which Norwegian banks are raising interest rates, and by how much? 

Interest rates in Norway are increasing, and several banks have announced hikes, meaning more expensive repayments for borrowers. So, which banks have announced rises and by how much? 

Published: 29 March 2022 15:22 CEST
Which Norwegian banks are raising interest rates, and by how much? 

Norway’s key policy interest rate has been raised from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank. 

As a result, several banks and lenders have raised their interest rates meaning higher repayments for those with loans and mortgages. For every quarter a percentage point, the interest rate on your bank loan rises, your annual interest costs will increase by 2,500 kroner for every million you owe.

An interest rate of 0.75 percent means yearly repayments of 7,500 kroner per million of debt. So, for example, if you have a loan or mortgage of four million, the annual interest costs will be around 30,000 kroner per year. 

Two of Norway’s biggest banks, Nordea and DNB, have said that they will be raising interest rates. 

DNB will be hiking rates by 0.25 percent from April 4th for new mortgages and from May 13th for existing mortgages. The bank will also be raising its deposit rate by 025 percentage points. The bank said that its best floating interest rate was for those on its BLU start offering, a mortgage for first-time buyers under 34. You can check out DNB’s interest rates here

Nordea has said that it is increasing rates by the same amount. The changes will happen for those who already have a mortgage from May 9th or March 29th for new mortgages. 

Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge was the first bank to raise mortgage rates. As with the other banks, it will be raising rates by 0.25 percentage points. The changes are effective from March 28th for new customers and May 6th for existing ones. 

Sparebanken Sør also said it was raising rates. The new terms apply for new mortgages and loans from March 30th. The rates for existing customers will change on May 11th for Mortgages. 

Sparebank 1 Nordmøre said it would raise Mortgage rates from 0.25 percent. 

