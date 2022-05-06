Read news from:
Norwegian word of the day: Syden  

It’s the time of year when Norwegians will start chatting about going to the “the south” more and more. 

Published: 6 May 2022 12:14 CEST
Norwegian word of the day: Syden
What does it mean? 

Syd is a more traditional and outdated way of saying south in Norwegian. These days sør is the most common and widely used way of saying south and is the form used when giving directions. 

By adding “en” to the word, it becomes “the south”. 

The word is an informal way of describing a holiday. However, it doesn’t just describe any holiday, it means a getaway to another country further south than Norway. 

But, not just any country further south than Norway, because otherwise, that’s most of the world. For example, spending your holidays in the Shetland islands wouldn’t qualify as heading south. 

The saying refers to warmer climates, more or less exclusively. Furthermore, it’s commonly used for “typical” Norwegian holiday destinations such as the Canary Islands, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus. 

If you find it slightly confusing, then don’t worry, plenty of children without a solid grasp of geography do too. For example, if told by their parents that they are going to “syden” for a holiday, some children will assume this is a country, rather than an expression. 

There isn’t really an equivalent English saying. The closest is used to describe the migration of birds seeking warmer weather in “heading south for the winter”. 

Use it like this

Jeg gleder meg kjempe masse til sommerferien, for da skal jeg til Syden. 

 (I am really looking forward to the summer holidays because then I am headed to “the South”. )

Anna: Hva skal du i sommer Karen?

(Anna: What are your plans for summer, Karen?)

Karen: Jeg skal til Syden!

 (Karen: I am going to “the South”)

Norwegian expression of the day: Lille lørdag 

Counting down the seconds until the weekend, or fancy a midweek beer? Just as well it's 'little Saturday'. 

Published: 4 May 2022 13:14 CEST
What is lille Lørdag? 

Lille lørdag is an expression rather than a compound consisting of an adjective + noun. The expression means ‘little Saturday’ and is another word for Wednesday. 

The word’s origins date back to feudal times when lords had servants and maids. The lord or lady’s staff would typically have time off on Wednesday evenings, meaning they could go out to dances and socialise. 

Lille lørdag is also the title of a popular comedy show that aired on public broadcaster NRK in the mid-90s. 

The Sweidsh equivalent is lillördag, while in Denmark they use lille fredag as an alternative for Thursday.

What does this tell us about Norway? 

Unlike the aristocracy, the expression has stood the test of time and remains in regular use to this day. 

These days lille lørdag signals the mid-way point of the working week rather than a break from serving lords and ladies. Although depending on your boss, it may essentially feel like the same thing. 

People will normally go out for a beer or a bite to eat to celebrate making it to the midway point of the week and give themselves a taste of the weekend to come.  

The tradition can also teach us a little bit about Norway in the current day, rather than way back when. 

Generally speaking, Norwegians don’t drink much throughout the week. People may have a glass of wine or beer with a meal, but they typically won’t drink much more than that. 

Instead, they’ll save the bulk of their boozing for the weekends. Wednesdays are typically the exception to this social norm.

Use it like this

Skal du drikke øl i dag, det er tross alt lille lørdag!

 (Are you going to have a beer today, it is little Saturday after all!)

Siden det er lille lørdag skal jeg unne meg en øl etter jobb.

(Since it’s little Saturday, I am going to reward myself with a beer after work.)

