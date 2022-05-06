Norway’s Royal Palace to reopen to the public 

After two years of pandemic closures, the Royal Palace in Oslo will reopen to the public and allow visitors to take tours. The tours will recommence from June 25th.
The public will be able to take a tour which will go through some of the palace’s most important rooms- such as the Council Chamber, the ballroom, the dining hall and the King Haakon Suite.
The tour will also feature the White Salon, which was restored last year to resemble how it looked when the palace was first built in 1849.
Tours will be available from mid-August. Tickets start from 175 kroner per person.
