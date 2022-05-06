Read news from:
OSLO

Norway’s Royal Palace to reopen to the public 

The Norwegian Royal Palace will once again be open to visitors after closing its doors to the public for two years due to the pandemic, the palace announced Friday. 

Published: 6 May 2022 16:15 CEST
Norway's royal palace.
Norway's royal palace, pictured above, will reopen to the palace in June.

After two years of pandemic closures, the Royal Palace in Oslo will reopen to the public and allow visitors to take tours. The tours will recommence from June 25th. 

The public will be able to take a tour which will go through some of the palace’s most important rooms- such as the Council Chamber, the ballroom, the dining hall and the King Haakon Suite. 

READ MORE: 

The tour will also feature the White Salon, which was restored last year to resemble how it looked when the palace was first built in 1849. 

Tours will be available from mid-August. Tickets start from 175 kroner per person.

OSLO

Oslo residents asked to drop the disposable grill by fire service

Due to dry weather and the risk of forest fires, people in Oslo are being asked to consider leaving the ‘engangsgrill’ at home by the fire service in the capital.

Published: 4 May 2022 15:17 CEST
More than 640 forest fires have been registered in Norway this year, with 400 of those coming in April. The fire service in Oslo has already responded to more than 50 forest and grass fires this year.

The cause of the forest fires has been dry and warm weather in southern Norway for several weeks. As a result, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued an orange warning for the whole of southern Norway.

Oslo’s fire service has asked people making the most of the good weather to consider leaving the disposable BBQ at home.

“If you are going on a trip in the woods and fields, then, by all means, continue with it. But it might be the time to try something other than grilled sausages,” Knut Halvorsen, brigade commander at Oslo Fire and Rescue, told newswire NTB.

READ ALSO: What are the rules and culture of park life in Norway?

April this year was the ninth driest since 1900, and the risk of forest fires is much higher than normal for this time of year.

“This means that there is a need for everyone to show even more caution and that you are careful with campfires, primus and disposable grills. It isn’t (grills) something that we should use now- that is our clear advice,” Halvorsen said.

Last month, the general fire ban came into place. This prohibits people from starting fires unless they are at an approved camp or acquainted with local conditions and rules. The ban is in place until mid-September.

