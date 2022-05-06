Norway’s Royal Palace to reopen to the public 

More than 640 forest fires have been registered in Norway this year, with 400 of those coming in April. The fire service in Oslo has already responded to more than 50 forest and grass fires this year.

The cause of the forest fires has been dry and warm weather in southern Norway for several weeks. As a result, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued an orange warning for the whole of southern Norway.

Oslo’s fire service has asked people making the most of the good weather to consider leaving the disposable BBQ at home.

“If you are going on a trip in the woods and fields, then, by all means, continue with it. But it might be the time to try something other than grilled sausages,” Knut Halvorsen, brigade commander at Oslo Fire and Rescue, told newswire NTB.

READ ALSO: What are the rules and culture of park life in Norway?

April this year was the ninth driest since 1900, and the risk of forest fires is much higher than normal for this time of year.

“This means that there is a need for everyone to show even more caution and that you are careful with campfires, primus and disposable grills. It isn’t (grills) something that we should use now- that is our clear advice,” Halvorsen said.

Last month, the general fire ban came into place. This prohibits people from starting fires unless they are at an approved camp or acquainted with local conditions and rules. The ban is in place until mid-September.