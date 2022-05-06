Read news from:
Half-price Europe train tickets on offer in Interrail flash sale

If you fancy a trip through France, Spain, Italy, Germany or any of 33 European countries over the next year, Interrail is offering half price travel passes to celebrate 50 years of the special tickets.

Published: 6 May 2022 12:07 CEST
Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Interrail passes offer unlimited travel around Europe for one, two or three months and have traditionally been popular with young people setting off for a European adventure.

To celebrate 50 years since the pass was introduced, Interrail is now holding a flash sale, offering half-price tickets.

The sale is on now and continues until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tickets bought during the flash sale can be used any time in the next 11 months, giving travellers the option of a summer or winter break.

Although often thought-of as a ‘young person’ thing, there is in fact no age restrictions on Interrail tickets which give you access to 33 countries, including the UK.

The sale prices are;

1 month pass – €252

2 month pass – €274

3 month pass – €339

To find the offer, click here.

You can use an Interrail pass in; Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.

TRAIN TRAVEL

How 18-year-olds in Norway can win free European train tickets

From this year, 18-year-olds in Norway will be eligible to participate in an EU scheme that sees tens of thousands of European train tickets given away each year.

Published: 8 April 2022 15:08 CEST
Updated: 14 April 2022 10:21 CEST
How 18-year-olds in Norway can win free European train tickets

For the first time 18-year-olds in Norway will, be eligible to participate in the European Union’s ‘DiscoverEU’ ticket competition which sees 70,000 train tickets are given away each year as part of the Erasmus+ project.

Norway will be allocated 760 free tickets as part of the scheme, which aims to promote cross-cultural exchange throughout Europe.

“Train travel across national borders will create unity and friendship, and from this year, Norway will also be involved. We are pleased that this initiative now also includes Norwegian young people,” Wenche Mobråten from the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families told newswire NTB.

The competition for tickets involves five-multiple choice questions and one final one where they will need to guess. Those who guess the last question correctly win tickets, while the rest go onto a waiting list.

Contestants must be residents of Norway and can enter with up to four friends. Winners who live far from a railway station will also have their travel to the closest one covered by the scheme.

The spring round of ticketing has already opened and closes on April 21st. There will be another round of applications available in October. 

The winners will have the opportunity to travel throughout Europe for up to 30 days between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Applications are done via the EU youth portal

