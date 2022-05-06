Half-price Europe train tickets on offer in Interrail flash sale

Interrail passes offer unlimited travel around Europe for one, two or three months and have traditionally been popular with young people setting off for a European adventure.

To celebrate 50 years since the pass was introduced, Interrail is now holding a flash sale, offering half-price tickets.

The sale is on now and continues until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tickets bought during the flash sale can be used any time in the next 11 months, giving travellers the option of a summer or winter break.

Although often thought-of as a ‘young person’ thing, there is in fact no age restrictions on Interrail tickets which give you access to 33 countries, including the UK.

The sale prices are;

1 month pass – €252

2 month pass – €274

3 month pass – €339

To find the offer, click here.

You can use an Interrail pass in; Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.