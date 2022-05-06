Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

OSLO

Best things to do in Oslo in summer 2022 

Whether it's new attractions, the best nature spots, or budget-friendly travel hacks, these are some of the best things that tourists and locals can do in the Norwegian capital of Oslo this summer.

Published: 6 May 2022 14:51 CEST
Vigeland statue park.
These are our picks for the best things to do in Oslo this summer. Pictured is Vigeland park. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash

Oslo has something for everyone, and, arguably, summer is the best time to experience the city. 

We’ve put together a list of the best activities, attractions and things to do this year, regardless of whether you are a local, just visiting, outdoorsy or prefer the walls of a museum. 

The list includes plenty of budget-friendly hacks, meaning they won’t break the bank either. 

New national museum opens  

In June, the doors to Norway’s new national museum will open to the public for the first time. Norway’s new national museum will be the combination of four other museums, including the old National Gallery. 

The museum, which hosts some of Norway’s most iconic artworks, including Edvard Munch’s “The Scream”, will become the largest museum in the Nordics when it opens. 

The museum is located in Aker Brygge, west Oslo, just a small trot from the palace and town hall. The museum will open on June 11th. You can read more about the museum here

Island hopping 

Staying in Aker Brygge for our next pick, a popular activity among the locals in the summer is to go island hopping in the island fjord. 

Once on the islands, there are plenty of opportunities for walking, swimming and picnics. This won’t break the bank either, as you can use the public transport Ruter app to the islands. While on the ferry, you’ll have a pretty good view too. So for around 70 kroner (two 1 hour singles), you can have an afternoon spent in the sun amongst the residents of Oslo rather than being crammed onto a tour boat. 

READ MORE: How tourists in Oslo can save money and live like a local

Go on a hammock trip 

Given Norway’s abundance of nature, its only fair camping would pop up. But there’s no need for all the faff of messing about with tents. 

Oslo’s residents agree, and hammocks are more common in the capital. There are plenty of great spots for a hammock trip in the capital. 

Most of them you can take public transport too, and even more, you can combine with other activities such as swimming, hiking and biking. 

READ MORE: Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo this summer

Palace reopens

The Royal Palace will open its door to the public from June 25th. The castle will be open until mid-August. The castle is open for guided tours only. The tours will travel through iconic rooms such as the Council Chamber, where King meets the government, and the Great Dining Room. 

This summer marks the first time the palace will have been open to the public for two years, after closing due to the pandemic.

Tours this year will focus on the White Lounge, which has been freshly restored. Tickets start from 175 kroner. You can click here for more information

Take a dip

From central locations, a stone’s throw from the city centre to secluded lakes, or in the river that runs through the city’s centre, there are plenty of locations to take a dip in Oslo. 

Summers in Norway can be pretty warm, and with the long days going for a swim makes perfect sense. 

The overwhelming majority of spots are open to the public, and there are even a few small sandy beaches, such as Katten badenstrand. 

READ MORE: The six best places to swim outdoors in Oslo this summer 

Picnic and engagnsgrill in the park

There are plenty of fantastic parks in Oslo, and a lot of them are major attractions too. 

Vigeland Park is one of the Norwegian capital’s most famous attractions. Home to over 200 sculptures by Gustav Vigeland, designer of the Nobel Peace Prize medal and the famous Angry Boy statue, Vigelandsparken is an essential destination.

However, it isn’t the only park where you can take a stroll while admiring some sculptures. 

Ekeberg Sculpture Park, close to downtown Oslo, is another park with international-renowned works, such as Venus Milo aux Tiroirs by Salvadore Dali. 

Add to that the fact that you can have a disposable grill, engangsgrill, or picnic in the park, too, and that’s an added bonus. 

READ MORE: What are the rules and culture of park life in Norway?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DISCOVER NORWAY

How tourists in Oslo can save money and live like a local

It’s no secret that Oslo is an expensive city, but visitors can both save some cash and step off the tourist trail at the same time. Here’s how.

Published: 29 April 2022 08:41 CEST
How tourists in Oslo can save money and live like a local

When visiting a new country or city, the thing at the top of most people’s list is to live and do as the locals do for a more authentic experience. 

Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can do this in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Furthermore, ‘doing as the Romans (or, in this case, Oslovians) do’ can often help you save money and make you feel like one of the locals. 

Enjoy an engangsgrill 

Norway didn’t invent the disposable BBQ (engangsgrill), but it’s undoubtedly a summertime institution in the country. 

There are several perks to the portable and widely available BBQs. Firstly, they will typically only cost between 25 and 30 kroner. Secondly, you can have an engangsgrill in almost every one of the capital’s parks. And finally, you’ll get to sample some typical Norwegian foods for very little money. 

This can be combined with seeing some of the city’s most iconic sights too. So, for example, you could take an engangsgrill to Vigeland Park and grill some pølser or fish burgers with a decent view of the monolith, which takes centre stage at the park. 

You’ll be in good company, too, as many of Oslo’s parks will be filled with locals grilling almost every day of the week. 

READ MORE: What are the rules and culture of park life in Norway?

You don’t need to pay for an expensive tour of the Oslo fjord, take public transport instead

If the weather is clear, then many will be tempted by the proposition of a trip out the Oslo fjord. However, you can get a decent view of the fjord for a lower price by using public transport. 

You can take a trip out of the harbour for as little as 35 kroner if you take the B1 Ruter boat and don’t get off at any of the islands, although this route won’t take you out into the fjord proper. However, many locals like to get off at these islands to go swimming and walking in the summer, so for around 70 kroner (two 1 hour singles), you can have an afternoon spent in the sun amongst the residents of Oslo rather than being crammed onto a tour boat. 

If you really want to see the fjord proper, you can take a trip to Drøbak, a charming summer town outside Oslo, and see a good chunk of the inner Oslo Fjord. This will cost around 228 kroner for two single tickets

Adopt the local eating habits 

The cost of eating out in Norway can leave you feeling queasy if you aren’t used to it, and that’s before the lutefisk is brought out. 

Norwegians don’t eat Norwegian food 100 percent of the time, so you shouldn’t either. If you don’t know much about Norway, you’d be surprised how much of the typical diet in Norway consists of tacos and frozen pizzas. 

Instead, there are plenty of ways to save cash and have an authentic Oslo experience. Oslo Street Food on Torggata is a favourite among residents. The food is great, there are plenty of choices, and the bars have some of the cheapest beer in Oslo on tap. 

For lighter meals, you won’t need more than a hotdog from a Narvessenn or a cinnamon bun and coffee for lunch to eat like a resident. For an extra budget-friendly hack, consider downloading Too Good to Go. Bakeries will often offer goods at discount prices on the app later in the afternoon. 

Skip the airport train 

Flytoget, the airport train, is fast and efficient. However, there isn’t really much need to take it unless you are in a rush. 

Instead, by downloading the Ruter app used by locals to get around Oslo, you can save a decent bit of cash. 

This is because the Ruter app will allow you to take regional trains between the capital and the airport. This will typically be around 100 kroner or so cheaper than the airport train and only takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes longer, depending on which train you get on.

SHOW COMMENTS