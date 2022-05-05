Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Food prices to rise even more

Orkla, which owns several well known Norwegian food brands, has said that food prices could rise significantly due to the war in Ukraine.

“We are in a state of emergency, where the situation in Ukraine affects both access to and prices of a number of raw materials and input factors. In addition, we see a sharp increase in energy prices from an already high level,” Nils K. Selte, CEO of Orkla, said in a stock exchange announcement on Thursday.

“The accelerating development of increased costs for raw materials and other input factors during the first quarter entails a need for further price increases over the next quarters,” the company said in a statement, online news site Nettavisen reports.

Rent prices rose significantly in March

The average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Norway was 9,188 kroner in March, an increase of six percent from the previous month, figures from Utleiemegleren have revealed.

Prices in Oslo, on the other hand, shrunk by around four percent. The student cities of Trondheim and Bergen saw the fastest growth.

CEO of Utleiemegleren, Vibecke Lyse Augdal, said that price increases might be because smaller apartments are in demand from students and foreign workers.

“According to Statistics Norway, labour immigration is higher now than before the pandemic, and this also affects the rental market,” Augdal explained.

Telenor warns of wave of scam texts

In April, Telenor prevented 4.4 million fraudulent text messages from being sent out and last week noticed an uptick in MMS fraud, public broadcaster NRK writes.

The company said that around 100,000 fraud reports have been sent and that it saw a fivefold increase in messages being flagged up this weekend.

The scam in question is a message which claims to be from Telenor and asks users to download a fake mobile app. Once the app is downloaded, hackers will have access to the phone.

“We have more and more of our lives on the mobile. Therefore, it is extra important that people are aware of the problem and what consequences this can have,” senior security adviser at Telenor, Thorbjørn Busch, told NRK.

Justice Minister warns against open fires and grills

Norway’s Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, has warned the public against open fires and disposable BBQs due to dry weather and the increased risk of forest fires.

“Grilling sausages and the smell of bonfires are some of the best I know. But we have to do without it for a while now. It is better to bring sausage in a thermos or eat a slice of bread,” she told newswire NTB.

Earlier this week, Oslo residents were asked to drop the disposable grill by the fire service.

