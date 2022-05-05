Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Cost of living increases and fraud warnings are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday 

Published: 5 May 2022 09:38 CEST
An island in Norway
Read about cost of living increases and fraud warnings in Norway on Thursday. Pictured is a small island in Norway. Photo by Maarten Zuidhoorn on Unsplash.

Food prices to rise even more

Orkla, which owns several well known Norwegian food brands, has said that food prices could rise significantly due to the war in Ukraine. 

“We are in a state of emergency, where the situation in Ukraine affects both access to and prices of a number of raw materials and input factors. In addition, we see a sharp increase in energy prices from an already high level,” Nils K. Selte, CEO of Orkla, said in a stock exchange announcement on Thursday. 

“The accelerating development of increased costs for raw materials and other input factors during the first quarter entails a need for further price increases over the next quarters,” the company said in a statement, online news site Nettavisen reports

Rent prices rose significantly in March

The average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Norway was 9,188 kroner in March, an increase of six percent from the previous month, figures from Utleiemegleren have revealed.

Prices in Oslo, on the other hand, shrunk by around four percent. The student cities of Trondheim and Bergen saw the fastest growth. 

CEO of Utleiemegleren, Vibecke Lyse Augdal, said that price increases might be because smaller apartments are in demand from students and foreign workers. 

“According to Statistics Norway, labour immigration is higher now than before the pandemic, and this also affects the rental market,” Augdal explained. 

Telenor warns of wave of scam texts 

In April, Telenor prevented 4.4 million fraudulent text messages from being sent out and last week noticed an uptick in MMS fraud, public broadcaster NRK writes.

The company said that around 100,000 fraud reports have been sent and that it saw a fivefold increase in messages being flagged up this weekend. 

The scam in question is a message which claims to be from Telenor and asks users to download a fake mobile app. Once the app is downloaded, hackers will have access to the phone. 

“We have more and more of our lives on the mobile. Therefore, it is extra important that people are aware of the problem and what consequences this can have,” senior security adviser at Telenor, Thorbjørn Busch, told NRK. 

Justice Minister warns against open fires and grills 

Norway’s Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, has warned the public against open fires and disposable BBQs due to dry weather and the increased risk of forest fires. 

“Grilling sausages and the smell of bonfires are some of the best I know. But we have to do without it for a while now. It is better to bring sausage in a thermos or eat a slice of bread,” she told newswire NTB. 

Earlier this week, Oslo residents were asked to drop the disposable grill by the fire service. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Record numbers of people being granted citizenship, the PM saying now wasn't the time to mull EU membership, and the embassy in Kyiv reopening are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 4 May 2022 09:43 CEST
New rules leads to record citizenship numbers

The number of people granted Norwegian citizenship rose considerably last year, new figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

41,100 people were granted Norwegian citizenship last year. Before dual citizenship was adopted in 2020, 10,000 to 15,000 were typically given Norwegian passports per year. 

Half of those to receive citizenship were from a European country. Before dual citizenship was adopted, 90 percent of those to become Norwegian citizens were from countries outside Europe. 

Swedes topped the list as the group to have had the most successful applications last year. This was followed by Eritreans, Russians, Somalis and British nationals. 

PM says now is not the time for debate on EU membership 

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said now wasn’t the time for Norway to debate EU membership. 

“I believe that an open country like ours should have a debate about our relationship with Europe. But we do not have an EU application as a topic we are debating now,” Støre told NRK

We have a NATO membership that offers military security. We (will) strengthen the defence and cooperation. Norway is concerned with close and good cooperation with Europe. This government has it, and we have shown it over the last weeks and through the duration of the war (in Ukraine). 

Next year Norway will have a report looking into its relationship with the EU, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told parliament on Tuesday.

Norway to reopen fire service in Kyiv

The Norwegian embassy in Kyiv is in the process of reopening, PM Jonas Gahr Støre has told broadcaster TV2. 

Earlier this week, several other countries, including Denmark and Sweden, began reopening their embassies.

The embassy closed on February 24th, the same day Russian forces invaded Ukraine. 

Fire service asks the public to drop disposable grills 

The fire service has asked the public to be careful with open fires and to consider giving the disposable BBQ a miss to help prevent forest fires. 

“If you are going on a trip in the woods and fields, then, by all means, continue with it. But the time is right to try something other than grilled sausages,” Knut Halvorsen from the Oslo fire and rescue service told news wire NTB. 

So far this year, the fire service has responded to 600 callouts concerning forest and grass fires. Oslo fire service added that dry weather had increased the danger of forest fires occurring. 

