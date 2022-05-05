For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Cost of living increases and fraud warnings are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday
Published: 5 May 2022 09:38 CEST
Read about cost of living increases and fraud warnings in Norway on Thursday. Pictured is a small island in Norway. Photo by Maarten Zuidhoorn on Unsplash.
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Record numbers of people being granted citizenship, the PM saying now wasn't the time to mull EU membership, and the embassy in Kyiv reopening are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 4 May 2022 09:43 CEST
