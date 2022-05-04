For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Record numbers of people being granted citizenship, the PM saying now wasn't the time to mull EU membership, and the embassy in Kyiv reopening are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 4 May 2022 09:43 CEST
