OSLO

Oslo residents asked to drop the disposable grill by fire service

Due to dry weather and the risk of forest fires, people in Oslo are being asked to consider leaving the ‘engangsgrill’ at home by the fire service in the capital.

Published: 4 May 2022 15:17 CEST
Pictured is a disposable grill.
Oslo's fire service has asked residents to leave the disposable grill at home. Pictured is a 'engangsgrill'. Photo by Torbjørn Helgesen on Unsplash

More than 640 forest fires have been registered in Norway this year, with 400 of those coming in April. The fire service in Oslo has already responded to more than 50 forest and grass fires this year.

The cause of the forest fires has been dry and warm weather in southern Norway for several weeks. As a result, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued an orange warning for the whole of southern Norway.

Oslo’s fire service has asked people making the most of the good weather to consider leaving the disposable BBQ at home.

“If you are going on a trip in the woods and fields, then, by all means, continue with it. But it might be the time to try something other than grilled sausages,” Knut Halvorsen, brigade commander at Oslo Fire and Rescue, told newswire NTB.

April this year was the ninth driest since 1900, and the risk of forest fires is much higher than normal for this time of year.

“This means that there is a need for everyone to show even more caution and that you are careful with campfires, primus and disposable grills. It isn’t (grills) something that we should use now- that is our clear advice,” Halvorsen said.

Last month, the general fire ban came into place. This prohibits people from starting fires unless they are at an approved camp or acquainted with local conditions and rules. The ban is in place until mid-September.

OSLO

Why is Oslo asking residents to save water? 

Oslo Municipality asked residents to try and save water on Monday to try and prevent drought measures from being introduced in the Norwegian capital later on. 

Published: 2 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Why is Oslo asking residents to save water? 

Water reservoirs in Oslo are well-below normal levels for the time of year, and Oslo Municipality asked residents to think carefully about their water consumption. 

 “We ask you to save water where you can, so that you and everyone else in the city can continue to use water for the most important things in life,” the municipality wrote on its website.

In a text message sent earlier to residents, the local authority asked that people spend less time in the shower and not leave the tap running while they brush their teeth. 

Last week the Norwegian Energy and Water Directorate warned that the water-saving restrictions could be implemented.  

Reservoirs in Oslo are around 20 percent lower than they are typically for the time of year, newspaper VG reported last week.

This winter, there has been little precipitation, snowfall or otherwise. High temperatures have also contributed to the situation. 

The municipality has restricted water flow to the Akerselva to save water and recently started to receive water from Bærum Municipality and Nedre Romerike Vannverk to supplement its needs. 

In its statement, the municipality said that water restrictions could be brought in, although the situation didn’t demand such measures just yet. 

“It isn’t (the situation) critical yet, but if we do not get more precipitation in the time ahead, the water reservoirs will continue to sink. Then we will need to introduce measures on water use. We want to avoid that,” the statement read. 

