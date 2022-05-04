Read news from:
Norwegian expression of the day: Lille lørdag 

Counting down the seconds until the weekend, or fancy a midweek beer? Just as well it's 'little Saturday'. 

Published: 4 May 2022
Lille Lørdag means little Saturday.
Wednesday is known as little Saturday in Norway.Caption Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash / Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What is lille Lørdag? 

Lille lørdag is an expression rather than a compound consisting of an adjective + noun. The expression means ‘little Saturday’ and is another word for Wednesday. 

The word’s origins date back to feudal times when lords had servants and maids. The lord or lady’s staff would typically have time off on Wednesday evenings, meaning they could go out to dances and socialise. 

Lille lørdag is also the title of a popular comedy show that aired on public broadcaster NRK in the mid-90s. 

What does this tell us about Norway? 

Unlike the aristocracy, the expression has stood the test of time and remains in regular use to this day. 

These days lille lørdag signals the mid-way point of the working week rather than a break from serving lords and ladies. Although depending on your boss, it may essentially feel like the same thing. 

People will normally go out for a beer or a bite to eat to celebrate making it to the midway point of the week and give themselves a taste of the weekend to come.  

The tradition can also teach us a little bit about Norway in the current day, rather than way back when. 

Generally speaking, Norwegians don’t drink much throughout the week. People may have a glass of wine or beer with a meal, but they typically won’t drink much more than that. 

Instead, they’ll save the bulk of their boozing for the weekends. Wednesdays are typically the exception to this social norm.

Use it like this

Skal du drikke øl i dag, det er tross alt lille lørdag!

 (Are you going to have a beer today, it is little Saturday after all!)

Siden det er lille lørdag skal jeg unne meg en øl etter jobb.

(Since it’s little Saturday, I am going to reward myself with a beer after work.)

Norwegian word of the day: Skilpadde

Ever practical, Norwegians have a habit of giving animals very literal names. Today's word of the day is one such example. 

Published: 2 May 2022
Norwegian word of the day: Skilpadde

What is skilpadde

Skilpadde is the Norwegian word for turtle and is also used for the turtle’s non-amphibious cousin, a tortoise. 

Not only have Norwegians given both animals very similar names, as they essentially look the same (apologies to any David Attenborough fans reading), but it is also a classic example of animals being given very literal names in the language. 

The direct translation of skilpadde means “shield toad”. I am sure you will agree that is a pretty accurate description unless taking the bipedal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into account. 

Why do I need to know Skilpadde? 

Other entertaining – and very literal – Norwegian animal names include nebbdyr or “beaked animal” for a ducked bull platypus and flaggermus or “flapping mouse” for a bat. 

The giving of literal names doesn’t just apply to appearances. For example, plenty of animals are named after characteristics that define them. 

In Norwegian, racoons are called vaskebjørn due to their habit of washing their food before eating. Vaskebjørn means “wash bear”. Unfortunately, we can’t explain where the bear part comes from, so you’ll have to meet us halfway in that regard.

Squids, famous for shooting ink when threatened, are named blekkespurt, meaning ink squirt when translated into English. 

Then there is the isbjørn, meaning ice bear, for polar bear.

And perhaps our favourite literal name is for sloths. In Norwegian, the creatures are called dovendyr, meaning “lazy animal”. 

Other animals with literal names include neshorn (rhino) and flodhest (river horse). Although with these examples, these animals’ English names are also literal descriptions – English just never got around to translating them from ancient Greek, where hippos means “horse” and potamós means “river”. Similarly, the original Greek rhinokerōs comes from rhis “nose” and keras, “horn”.

Are there any literal Norwegian animal names we’ve missed? Let us know!

