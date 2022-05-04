How dual nationality rules have affected the number of new Norwegian citizens

Last year, 41,100 people were granted Norwegian citizenship, the highest number ever, according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

The stats firm said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of foreign nationals being granted dual citizenship over the past two years.

The reason for this is Norway adopted dual citizenship at the beginning of 2020, meaning applicants wouldn’t have to give up their existing nationality to be granted a Norwegian passport.

Prior to the introduction of dual citizenship, around 10,000 to 15,000 foreign nationals typically opted to become Norwegian each year.

However, since the rule change, the number of successful applicants has jumped from just shy of 20,000 in 2020 to more than 41,000 last year.

The switch to allow dual nationals has also affected who opts to become Norwegian. Previously 90 percent of applicants were from non-European countries, while in 2021, the number of applicants from Europe was around 50 percent.

Swedes were the largest group to be granted citizenship last year, followed by nationals from Eritrea, Russia, the Philippines, Somalia and Poland.

Statistics Norway also noted that it was likely that many European citizens waited until dual citizenship was adopted to apply. This was because nationals from European countries generally resided in Norway longer until applying for citizenship than those from outside Europe.