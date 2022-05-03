For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
How farmers' demands will affect food prices, Telia customers being exposed to fraud and a universal solution to electric car charging are among the main stories from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 3 May 2022 09:27 CEST
Read about farmers' demands, electric car charging and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Trollstigen. Photo by Secret Travel Guide on Unsplash
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Criminals in Norway taking advantage of the war in Ukraine, passport numbers and a shortfall of municipal workers are among the main news stories from Norway on Monday.
Published: 2 May 2022 08:34 CEST
