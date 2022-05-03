For members
The key things you need to know about Norwegian residence waiting times
A number of readers have been in touch about long waiting times for residence in Norway. Here are some things you should know about waiting times and your application.
Published: 3 May 2022 16:10 CEST
There are a few things you should know about waiting times in Norway. Pictured is Lofoten in Norway. Photo by Johny Goerend on Unsplash
Reader question: When will waiting times for Norwegian residence go down?
Several readers have been in touch with The Local regarding long case processing times at the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). Here’s what the UDI has said about when waiting times could decrease.
Published: 28 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Updated: 30 April 2022 10:43 CEST
