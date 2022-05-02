Read news from:
OSLO

Why is Oslo asking residents to save water? 

Oslo Municipality asked residents to try and save water on Monday to try and prevent drought measures from being introduced in the Norwegian capital later on. 

Published: 2 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Apartments in Oslo, the town hall is in the background.
Oslo municipality has asked residents to save water. Pictured: Apartments in Oslo, the town hall is in the background. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

Water reservoirs in Oslo are well-below normal levels for the time of year, and Oslo Municipality asked residents to think carefully about their water consumption. 

 “We ask you to save water where you can, so that you and everyone else in the city can continue to use water for the most important things in life,” the municipality wrote on its website.

In a text message sent earlier to residents, the local authority asked that people spend less time in the shower and not leave the tap running while they brush their teeth. 

Last week the Norwegian Energy and Water Directorate warned that the water-saving restrictions could be implemented.  

Reservoirs in Oslo are around 20 percent lower than they are typically for the time of year, newspaper VG reported last week.

This winter, there has been little precipitation, snowfall or otherwise. High temperatures have also contributed to the situation. 

The municipality has restricted water flow to the Akerselva to save water and recently started to receive water from Bærum Municipality and Nedre Romerike Vannverk to supplement its needs. 

In its statement, the municipality said that water restrictions could be brought in, although the situation didn’t demand such measures just yet. 

“It isn’t (the situation) critical yet, but if we do not get more precipitation in the time ahead, the water reservoirs will continue to sink. Then we will need to introduce measures on water use. We want to avoid that,” the statement read. 

UKRAINE

Why has Oslo taken in a low number of Ukrainian refugees?

Norwegian capital Oslo has the capacity to take in thousands of refugees from Ukraine but has so far only received 31 arrivals from state authorities, according to a report.

Published: 26 April 2022 14:23 CEST
Why has Oslo taken in a low number of Ukrainian refugees?

Although the Oslo city government quickly arranged 2,000 available places for Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in the city shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, only a small number have so far been placed in the city by central authorities, local media Vårt Oslo reports.

The low number is not a result of a lack of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Norway in general, with 14,536 persons from Ukraine having so far applied for asylum in the country according to recent data from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

A elected official from the Oslo city government said in comments reported by Vårt Oslo that the low number was related to a backlog at the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (Integrerings- og mangfoldsdirektoratet, IMDi).

“We have received 31 Ukrainian refugees who must be housed,” the city council’s deputy deputy leader and head of finance Einar Wilhelmsen told Vårt Oslo.

“We have been quite frustrated about how slowly it’s going. The reason it’s going slowly is that refugees must be registered while they are still at asylum centres,” he said.

Part of the registration process conducted by IMDi includes asking refugees three questions, according to Wilhelmsen’s comments to the media.

“I have now found out what the three questions are: Do you have significant health problems, do you have relations or a network in Norway that must be taken into consideration; and do you have pets,” he said.

IMDi last week acknowledged the slow progress of registrations and distribution to municipalities for resettlement of refugees from Ukraine. The agency also stressed that a number of bottlenecks had now been resolved.

“We expect 250-400 refugees to be registered each day. We then expect a clear increase in resettlements,” the IMDi director, Libe Rieber-Mohn, said last week according to media Kommunal Rapport.

The agency said capacity has been increased and arrival questionnaires simplified.

But Wilhelmsen called for further streamlining of the process.

“Registration of health issues is not hugely relevant for people who are resettled in Oslo. We have good health services and a compact municipality, so it’s not so important,” he said to Vårt Oslo.

“Having a network elsewhere can be important, but shouldn’t be the reason for delaying resettlement of Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

