Why is Oslo asking residents to save water? 

Water reservoirs in Oslo are well-below normal levels for the time of year, and Oslo Municipality asked residents to think carefully about their water consumption.

“We ask you to save water where you can, so that you and everyone else in the city can continue to use water for the most important things in life,” the municipality wrote on its website.

In a text message sent earlier to residents, the local authority asked that people spend less time in the shower and not leave the tap running while they brush their teeth.

Last week the Norwegian Energy and Water Directorate warned that the water-saving restrictions could be implemented.

Reservoirs in Oslo are around 20 percent lower than they are typically for the time of year, newspaper VG reported last week.

This winter, there has been little precipitation, snowfall or otherwise. High temperatures have also contributed to the situation.

The municipality has restricted water flow to the Akerselva to save water and recently started to receive water from Bærum Municipality and Nedre Romerike Vannverk to supplement its needs.

In its statement, the municipality said that water restrictions could be brought in, although the situation didn’t demand such measures just yet.

“It isn’t (the situation) critical yet, but if we do not get more precipitation in the time ahead, the water reservoirs will continue to sink. Then we will need to introduce measures on water use. We want to avoid that,” the statement read.