Norwegian word of the day: Skilpadde

Ever practical, Norwegians have a habit of giving animals very literal names. Today's word of the day is one such example. 

Published: 2 May 2022 13:51 CEST
Skilpadde
Norwegians have a habit of giving animals very literal names. Caption Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash / Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What is skilpadde

Skilpadde is the Norwegian word for turtle and is also used for the turtle’s non-amphibious cousin, a tortoise. 

Not only have Norwegians given both animals very similar names, as they essentially look the same (apologies to any David Attenborough fans reading), but it is also a classic example of animals being given very literal names in the language. 

The direct translation of skilpadde means “shield toad”. I am sure you will agree that is a pretty accurate description unless taking the bipedal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into account. 

Why do I need to know Skilpadde? 

Other entertaining – and very literal – Norwegian animal names include nebbdyr or “beaked animal” for a ducked bull platypus and flaggermus or “flapping mouse” for a bat. 

The giving of literal names doesn’t just apply to appearances. For example, plenty of animals are named after characteristics that define them. 

In Norwegian, racoons are called vaskebjørn due to their habit of washing their food before eating. Vaskebjørn means “wash bear”. Unfortunately, we can’t explain where the bear part comes from, so you’ll have to meet us halfway in that regard.

Squids, famous for shooting ink when threatened, are named blekkespurt, meaning ink squirt when translated into English. 

Then there is the isbjørn, meaning ice bear, for polar bear.

And perhaps our favourite literal name is for sloths. In Norwegian, the creatures are called dovendyr, meaning “lazy animal”. 

Other animals with literal names include neshorn (rhino) and flodhest (river horse). Although with these examples, these animals’ English names are also literal descriptions – English just never got around to translating them from ancient Greek, where hippos means “horse” and potamós means “river”. Similarly, the original Greek rhinokerōs comes from rhis “nose” and keras, “horn”.

Are there any literal Norwegian animal names we’ve missed? Let us know!

Norwegian word of the day: Vors 

When it’s so expensive to go out, you shouldn’t be surprised that 'vors' is so common in Norway. 

Published: 29 April 2022 14:37 CEST
What does it mean? 

Vors is a slang term and shortening of vorspiel, which means pre-party. So the English equivalent would be pre-drinks/pre’s or pre-game, depending on which side of the Atlantic Ocean you hail from. 

Vorspiel, or vors now that we’re cool and colloquial, typically refers to drinking or gathering before a social occasion or night out on the town. 

Vors is very common before a lot of nights out. If after a night out you want to keep the party going, then you can have a nachspiel (after-party). 

The word has its origins in German. 

Why do I need to know this? 

Not only will it make you sound more like a local when you use it, but the word can also tell us a little about the drinking culture in Norway. 

The first thing it tells us is that Norwegians enjoy letting their hair down because they gather and drink to warm up for a night out drinking. Compared to other cultures, Norwegians typically drink less frequently, but they’ll drink quite a lot when they do. 

For many, vors isn’t just a fun pre-party to meet up to chat over a few drinks or get into the mood for going out, it also serves a more frugal purpose. 

Alcohol is expensive in Norway (I’m sure you’ve heard), and a full night out will place a considerable drain on your wallet, which is why people will meet up and drink a bit before they go out to save a bit of money.  

Use it like this? 

Vi møtes for et vors i huset hans

(We are meeting at his house for pre-drinks

Kommer du på vors på fredag? 

(Are you coming to pre’s on Friday?) 

