Norwegian word of the day: Skilpadde

What is skilpadde?

Skilpadde is the Norwegian word for turtle and is also used for the turtle’s non-amphibious cousin, a tortoise.

Not only have Norwegians given both animals very similar names, as they essentially look the same (apologies to any David Attenborough fans reading), but it is also a classic example of animals being given very literal names in the language.

The direct translation of skilpadde means “shield toad”. I am sure you will agree that is a pretty accurate description unless taking the bipedal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into account.

Why do I need to know Skilpadde?

Other entertaining – and very literal – Norwegian animal names include nebbdyr or “beaked animal” for a ducked bull platypus and flaggermus or “flapping mouse” for a bat.

The giving of literal names doesn’t just apply to appearances. For example, plenty of animals are named after characteristics that define them.

In Norwegian, racoons are called vaskebjørn due to their habit of washing their food before eating. Vaskebjørn means “wash bear”. Unfortunately, we can’t explain where the bear part comes from, so you’ll have to meet us halfway in that regard.

Vaskebjørn = literally “Washing Bear”in Norwegian. This is the name for a raccoon & I am so pleased. pic.twitter.com/7E8Bx1ve4G — Lis (@LisLee93) November 14, 2020

Squids, famous for shooting ink when threatened, are named blekkespurt, meaning ink squirt when translated into English.

Then there is the isbjørn, meaning ice bear, for polar bear.

And perhaps our favourite literal name is for sloths. In Norwegian, the creatures are called dovendyr, meaning “lazy animal”.

Other animals with literal names include neshorn (rhino) and flodhest (river horse). Although with these examples, these animals’ English names are also literal descriptions – English just never got around to translating them from ancient Greek, where hippos means “horse” and potamós means “river”. Similarly, the original Greek rhinokerōs comes from rhis “nose” and keras, “horn”.

Are there any literal Norwegian animal names we’ve missed? Let us know!