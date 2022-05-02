Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

How criminals in Norway could exploit the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine and influx of refugees into Norway is a situation that criminals in Norway are likely to exploit in several ways, Norway’s serious crime agency warned Monday. 

Published: 2 May 2022 11:14 CEST
Oslo during the evening.
Norway's serious crime agency has outlined how criminals may look to take advantage of the war in Ukraine. Pictured is Oslo during the evening. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash.

Norway’s serious crime agency, Økokrim, has warned of a number of ways in which criminals will look to take advantage of the war in Ukraine for their own gain. 

Criminals will look to exploit the refugee situation and the influx of asylum seekers into the country, public broadcaster NRK reports

The crime agency has previously warned that refugees would be highly likely to be vulnerable to human trafficking or sexual exploitation. 

READ MORE: Increased risk of Ukrainian refugees being exploited

However, this time it has also warned that refugees could be exploited into forced labour too. 

“It is especially (likely to occur) in sectors where there is a need for a lot of unskilled labour. The construction, the cleaning industry, and the transport business will especially see this,” Pål Lønseth, head of Økokrim, told public broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian companies that operate overseas or have international connections are now extra exposed to corruption due to supply shortages and trade routes being cut off, business and financial publication Dagens Nærlingsliv writes. 

“When there is a shortage of some resource, either a raw material, or for that matter a government permit, the risk of corruption increases,” Lønseth told the paper. 

The crime agency also warned that the food and energy supplies would be affected worldwide, leading to increased activity on the black market. 

“ It will be a concern that goods can be produced in such a way that does not satisfy the health requirements that we set for the foods sold in Norway,” Lønseth warned. 

Norwegian bank Nordea has also warned that fraud could increase as a result, but added that it hasn’t yet seen an increase linked to Ukraine. 

On Monday, Økokrim will publish its threat assessment for 2022. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Norway to close ports to Russian ships

Norway will follow the European Union's lead and close its ports to Russian ships with the exception of trawlers, the Norwegian government announced Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 15:56 CEST
Norway to close ports to Russian ships

The Nordic country is not an EU member but has adopted almost all EU sanctions on Russia — often with a slight delay — since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On Friday, Norway said it would implement the fifth set of sanctions that the 27-member bloc agreed three weeks earlier, on April 7. This includes a ban, with some exceptions, on transporting goods by road from Russia, with which Norway shares an Arctic border, via the Storskog crossing point between the two countries.

The ban on Russian-flagged ships calling at Norwegian ports will come into force on May 7 and will not affect fishing vessels, many of which land their catches on the Norwegian mainland or the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

The Arctic archipelago is governed by a century-old treaty that allows all signatory states, including Russia, to take part in economic activities there on an equal footing.

“Sanctions are our main means of pressure against the Russian regime,” said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“It is crucial here that we stand with the EU and other countries to continue to weaken Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine,” she added.

Since 1976, under an agreement signed at the height of the Cold War, Norway and Russia have agreed on catch quotas for several species in the Barents Sea, which is home to a valuable stock of cod.

Oslo said the exception granted to fishing vessels is in line with EU sanctions.

SHOW COMMENTS