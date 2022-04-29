Read news from:
Norwegian word of the day: Vors 

When it’s so expensive to go out, you shouldn’t be surprised that 'vors' is so common in Norway. 

Published: 29 April 2022 14:37 CEST
Norwegian word of the day.
When its so expensive to drink out, vors is a necessity.

What does it mean? 

Vors is a slang term and shortening of vorspiel, which means pre-party. So the English equivalent would be pre-drinks/pre’s or pre-game, depending on which side of the Atlantic Ocean you hail from. 

Vorspiel, or vors now that we’re cool and colloquial, typically refers to drinking or gathering before a social occasion or night out on the town. 

Vors is very common before a lot of nights out. If after a night out you want to keep the party going, then you can have a nachspiel (after-party). 

The word has its origins in German. 

Why do I need to know this? 

Not only will it make you sound more like a local when you use it, but the word can also tell us a little about the drinking culture in Norway. 

The first thing it tells us is that Norwegians enjoy letting their hair down because they gather and drink to warm up for a night out drinking. Compared to other cultures, Norwegians typically drink less frequently, but they’ll drink quite a lot when they do. 

For many, vors isn’t just a fun pre-party to meet up to chat over a few drinks or get into the mood for going out, it also serves a more frugal purpose. 

Alcohol is expensive in Norway (I’m sure you’ve heard), and a full night out will place a considerable drain on your wallet, which is why people will meet up and drink a bit before they go out to save a bit of money.  

Use it like this? 

Vi møtes for et vors i huset hans

(We are meeting at his house for pre-drinks

Kommer du på vors på fredag? 

(Are you coming to pre’s on Friday?) 

Norwegian expression of the day: Du skal ikke skue hunden på hårene

There’s a lot more to a dog than its fur, or so Norwegians say. 

Published: 22 April 2022 16:12 CEST
Norwegian expression of the day: Du skal ikke skue hunden på hårene

What does it mean? 

Directly translated, it means ‘You shouldn’t judge a dog on its hairs’. Almost everyone will have heard of its closely related English colloquialism ‘you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover’. 

Essentially the two mean the same thing, meaning you shouldn’t jump to assumptions about how someone or something looks on the outside and that it’s what’s inside that counts. 

Why do I need to know this? 

This saying is a classic example of how languages will often share idioms with very similar meanings, but will have slightly different wordings. 

Another example would be ‘storm i et vannglass’ (storm in a glass of water), which is an exaggeration or escalation of something not very important- similar to a storm in a teacup. 

Å grave ned stridsøksen (to bury the battle-axe) would be another example, being a close cousin of burying the hatchet. 

However, it isn’t clear whether the teacup is added to the English saying and the battle-axe added to the Norwegian one is done to add some regional flavour to the expressions. 

Use it like this: 

Min nye kollega ser ut som han ikke tar jobben sin seriøst for han kommer på morgenmøtet med joggebukser.

(It seems like my new colleague doesn’t take his job seriously. He always shows up to the morning meeting in sweatpants.) 

Det kan hende du tar feil. du må ikke skue hunden på hårene

(You might be wrong. Don’t judge a book by its cover) 

Although in this case, the person taking exception to their colleague’s dress sense may be onto something. 

