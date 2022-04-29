Norwegian word of the day: Vors 

What does it mean?

Vors is a slang term and shortening of vorspiel, which means pre-party. So the English equivalent would be pre-drinks/pre’s or pre-game, depending on which side of the Atlantic Ocean you hail from.

Vorspiel, or vors now that we’re cool and colloquial, typically refers to drinking or gathering before a social occasion or night out on the town.

Vors is very common before a lot of nights out. If after a night out you want to keep the party going, then you can have a nachspiel (after-party).

The word has its origins in German.

Why do I need to know this?

Not only will it make you sound more like a local when you use it, but the word can also tell us a little about the drinking culture in Norway.

The first thing it tells us is that Norwegians enjoy letting their hair down because they gather and drink to warm up for a night out drinking. Compared to other cultures, Norwegians typically drink less frequently, but they’ll drink quite a lot when they do.

For many, vors isn’t just a fun pre-party to meet up to chat over a few drinks or get into the mood for going out, it also serves a more frugal purpose.

Alcohol is expensive in Norway (I’m sure you’ve heard), and a full night out will place a considerable drain on your wallet, which is why people will meet up and drink a bit before they go out to save a bit of money.

Use it like this?

Vi møtes for et vors i huset hans

(We are meeting at his house for pre-drinks)

Kommer du på vors på fredag?

(Are you coming to pre’s on Friday?)