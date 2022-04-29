Read news from:
Norway to close ports to Russian ships

Norway will follow the European Union's lead and close its ports to Russian ships with the exception of trawlers, the Norwegian government announced Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 15:56 CEST
Pictured is a ship in NOrwegian worders.
Norway will still allow Russian trawlers to stop at ports. A view shows a ship at see in the Svalbard Archipelago near Longyearbyen harbour, on September 23, 2021. Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP

The Nordic country is not an EU member but has adopted almost all EU sanctions on Russia — often with a slight delay — since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On Friday, Norway said it would implement the fifth set of sanctions that the 27-member bloc agreed three weeks earlier, on April 7. This includes a ban, with some exceptions, on transporting goods by road from Russia, with which Norway shares an Arctic border, via the Storskog crossing point between the two countries.

The ban on Russian-flagged ships calling at Norwegian ports will come into force on May 7 and will not affect fishing vessels, many of which land their catches on the Norwegian mainland or the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

The Arctic archipelago is governed by a century-old treaty that allows all signatory states, including Russia, to take part in economic activities there on an equal footing.

“Sanctions are our main means of pressure against the Russian regime,” said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“It is crucial here that we stand with the EU and other countries to continue to weaken Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine,” she added.

Since 1976, under an agreement signed at the height of the Cold War, Norway and Russia have agreed on catch quotas for several species in the Barents Sea, which is home to a valuable stock of cod.

Oslo said the exception granted to fishing vessels is in line with EU sanctions.

Why has Oslo taken in a low number of Ukrainian refugees?

Norwegian capital Oslo has the capacity to take in thousands of refugees from Ukraine but has so far only received 31 arrivals from state authorities, according to a report.

Published: 26 April 2022 14:23 CEST
Although the Oslo city government quickly arranged 2,000 available places for Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in the city shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, only a small number have so far been placed in the city by central authorities, local media Vårt Oslo reports.

The low number is not a result of a lack of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Norway in general, with 14,536 persons from Ukraine having so far applied for asylum in the country according to recent data from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

A elected official from the Oslo city government said in comments reported by Vårt Oslo that the low number was related to a backlog at the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (Integrerings- og mangfoldsdirektoratet, IMDi).

“We have received 31 Ukrainian refugees who must be housed,” the city council’s deputy deputy leader and head of finance Einar Wilhelmsen told Vårt Oslo.

“We have been quite frustrated about how slowly it’s going. The reason it’s going slowly is that refugees must be registered while they are still at asylum centres,” he said.

Part of the registration process conducted by IMDi includes asking refugees three questions, according to Wilhelmsen’s comments to the media.

“I have now found out what the three questions are: Do you have significant health problems, do you have relations or a network in Norway that must be taken into consideration; and do you have pets,” he said.

IMDi last week acknowledged the slow progress of registrations and distribution to municipalities for resettlement of refugees from Ukraine. The agency also stressed that a number of bottlenecks had now been resolved.

“We expect 250-400 refugees to be registered each day. We then expect a clear increase in resettlements,” the IMDi director, Libe Rieber-Mohn, said last week according to media Kommunal Rapport.

The agency said capacity has been increased and arrival questionnaires simplified.

But Wilhelmsen called for further streamlining of the process.

“Registration of health issues is not hugely relevant for people who are resettled in Oslo. We have good health services and a compact municipality, so it’s not so important,” he said to Vårt Oslo.

“Having a network elsewhere can be important, but shouldn’t be the reason for delaying resettlement of Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

