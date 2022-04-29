BankID on mobile in Norway to be phased out

Digital ID BankID on mobile will be replaced with newer technology to speed up the service, BankID provider, BankAxept has said.

“Bank ID on mobile was a revolution when it came in 2009, but now people expect an even simpler BankID than they have today,” Jan Bjerved from BankAxept told public broadcaster NRK.

The new service would allow people to verify their identity biometrically with a face or thumb or use a pin or password in certain situations.

The change is to cut down the time it takes to use the service. Bjerved told NRK that the new service would cut the time it takes to log in with BankID down from 30 seconds to around 10.

NRK reports that it is likely that the service would be phased out next year, although Bjerved has said it hasn’t been decided exactly when the old service would be retired.

He also added that BankID on mobile wouldn’t be replaced overnight either.

“It will be phased out gradually so that users are ensured as smooth a transition as possible,” he said.

In addition to cutting down the time it takes to log in, BankID on mobile is being replaced as the technology it’s built upon is considered outdated.

It relies on phones having a physical sim card, something which isn’t guaranteed with newer devices.

“Many mobile companies are moving away from physical SIM cards. Then it will not be possible to use BankID on mobile as it is today,” Svein Scheie from the security department at the National Communications Authority (NKOM) said.

Scheie added that the new solution would be more secure too.