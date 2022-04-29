Read news from:
Austria
BankID on mobile in Norway to be phased out

Electronic identification service BankID on mobile will be phased out and likely replaced with a new service that uses a biometric system for logging in. 

Published: 29 April 2022 09:53 CEST
Somebody using their phone.
BankID on mobile will likley be phased out next year and replaced with a faster service. Pictured is a smart phone. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash.

Digital ID BankID on mobile will be replaced with newer technology to speed up the service, BankID provider, BankAxept has said. 

“Bank ID on mobile was a revolution when it came in 2009, but now people expect an even simpler BankID than they have today,” Jan Bjerved from BankAxept told public broadcaster NRK

The new service would allow people to verify their identity biometrically with a face or thumb or use a pin or password in certain situations. 

The change is to cut down the time it takes to use the service. Bjerved told NRK that the new service would cut the time it takes to log in with BankID down from 30 seconds to around 10. 

NRK reports that it is likely that the service would be phased out next year, although Bjerved has said it hasn’t been decided exactly when the old service would be retired. 

He also added that BankID on mobile wouldn’t be replaced overnight either. 

Everything foreigners in Norway need to know about electronic IDs

“It will be phased out gradually so that users are ensured as smooth a transition as possible,” he said. 

In addition to cutting down the time it takes to log in, BankID on mobile is being replaced as the technology it’s built upon is considered outdated. 

It relies on phones having a physical sim card, something which isn’t guaranteed with newer devices. 

“Many mobile companies are moving away from physical SIM cards. Then it will not be possible to use BankID on mobile as it is today,” Svein Scheie from the security department at the National Communications Authority (NKOM) said. 

Scheie added that the new solution would be more secure too. 

Norway moves to allow ID cards for foreign nationals

Foreign nationals in Norway could soon be permitted to obtain national ID cards, the government announced Thursday.

Published: 4 March 2022 12:36 CET
The Norwegian government has said that it is working to make it possible for foreigners to obtain Norwegian ID cards.

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

“By extending the ID card scheme to foreign nationals, we are also contributing to increasing the spread of a unified Norwegian ID card for use in all areas of society,” Idsøe added.

The common pitfalls you need to avoid when you move to Norway

Currently, only Norwegian citizens are eligible for national ID cards, which are used as a form of identity and can be used to travel to EEA countries and Switzerland in the same way as a passport.

The new rules over who is eligible for an ID card will be extended to foreign nationals who have a residence permit or the right to reside in Norway for more than three months.

The justice ministry said that it had sent proposals for the new rules on ID cards for consultation in Norway’s parliament. The deadline for the consultation is June 3rd.

