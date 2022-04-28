For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Drug reform, university applications and tax returns are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 28 April 2022 09:34 CEST
Read about drug reform in Oslo, tax returns, and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Lofoten.
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Norway's oil production, a tourist tax in Lofoten and electric cars are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 27 April 2022 09:23 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments