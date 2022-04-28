Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Oslo to trial drug reform measures

The city of Oslo wants the police to implement a light version of a much-debated drug reform package which has been debated in Norway for over a year.

Under the previous government, a proposed drug reform failed to get the support it needed in parliament, but Oslo will try implementing its own package, newspaper Avisa Oslo reports.

The city’s measures would aim to try and replace criminal punishment with counselling, health care and rehabilitation instead.

Oslo’s police force will carry out the pilot scheme. The use of less punitive measures only relates to events where one is caught in possession of a substance for personal use.

Half a million yet to check their tax return

Around 500,000 people haven’t even opened the document on the Norwegian Tax Administrations website ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

“I encourage everyone who has not opened and checked the tax return to do this within the delivery deadline. It is your responsibility to check that the information is correct,” Nina Schanke Funnemark told newswire NTB.

The reason why people need to open their tax return before the deadline is that it is only partially complete when sent out to residents, meaning they will need to be completed.

Fewer higher education applications in 2022

For the first time in a number of years, the number of applications for education has fallen.

This year, 134,954 people applied to study in Norway through the Coordinated Admissions scheme.

Compared to last year, around 19,000 fewer people applied to a Norwegian university. Figures are at their lowest level since 2016.

Ola Borten Moe, Universities Minister, said that applications dipping was natural following record numbers throughout the pandemic from people who were unable to study abroad or were laid off deciding to retrain.

Britbox launches

Britbox launches in the Nordics today. The BBC-ITV joint venture into streaming will include plenty of programmes from both broadcaster’s archives and original programming made for the platform.

For users in Norway, Britbox will be available via TV2 play. The service joins existing streaming giants like HBO and Netflix on the Norwegian market.

A subscription in Norway will cost 89 kroner per month.