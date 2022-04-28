Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Drug reform, university applications and tax returns are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 28 April 2022 09:34 CEST
Cabins on the coastline in Norway.
Read about drug reform in Oslo, tax returns, and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Lofoten.

Oslo to trial drug reform measures 

The city of Oslo wants the police to implement a light version of a much-debated drug reform package which has been debated in Norway for over a year. 

Under the previous government, a proposed drug reform failed to get the support it needed in parliament, but Oslo will try implementing its own package, newspaper Avisa Oslo reports

The city’s measures would aim to try and replace criminal punishment with counselling, health care and rehabilitation instead. 

Oslo’s police force will carry out the pilot scheme. The use of less punitive measures only relates to events where one is caught in possession of a substance for personal use. 

Half a million yet to check their tax return

Around 500,000 people haven’t even opened the document on the Norwegian Tax Administrations website ahead of Saturday’s deadline. 

 “I encourage everyone who has not opened and checked the tax return to do this within the delivery deadline. It is your responsibility to check that the information is correct,” Nina Schanke Funnemark told newswire NTB. 

The reason why people need to open their tax return before the deadline is that it is only partially complete when sent out to residents, meaning they will need to be completed. 

Fewer higher education applications in 2022

For the first time in a number of years, the number of applications for education has fallen. 

This year, 134,954 people applied to study in Norway through the Coordinated Admissions scheme. 

Compared to last year, around 19,000 fewer people applied to a Norwegian university. Figures are at their lowest level since 2016. 

Ola Borten Moe, Universities Minister, said that applications dipping was natural following record numbers throughout the pandemic from people who were unable to study abroad or were laid off deciding to retrain. 

Britbox launches 

Britbox launches in the Nordics today. The BBC-ITV joint venture into streaming will include plenty of programmes from both broadcaster’s archives and original programming made for the platform. 

For users in Norway, Britbox will be available via TV2 play. The service joins existing streaming giants like HBO and Netflix on the Norwegian market. 

A subscription in Norway will cost 89 kroner per month. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway's oil production, a tourist tax in Lofoten and electric cars are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 27 April 2022 09:23 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway handled the pandemic well for the most part

Norway’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was given an overall positive scorecard in an official commission report published on Tuesday.

The Corona Commission, appointed to scrutinise the response of authorities and health services, on Tuesday published its final report on the country’s management of the pandemic.

The commission concluded that Norway’s response to the pandemic was generally good. The report notes that the Scandinavian country has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in Europe and limited the impact of the virus on economic activity.

Some criticism is included in the report. Authorities were not adequately prepared to deal with a pandemic of the magnitude Covid-19 proved to be.

READ MORE: How well did Norway handle the Covid-19 pandemic? 

Finance Minister: Norwegian oil and gas good for stability 

Norwegian oil and gas is Norway’s most important contribution to stability in Europe, Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has said. 

The minister’s comments come after Gazprom announced that it was cutting gas to Poland and Bulgaria. 

“Just think how the situation would have been in Europe today if they had not had the gas from Norway. There would’ve been a complete crisis in energy supplies,” Vedum told newspaper Klassekampen

Lofoten is looking at bringing in a tourist tax 

Lofoten, one of Norway’s most popular destinations, is mulling a tourist tax to help fund its local authorities, Public Broadcaster NRK reports

The money would help to repair trodden down hiking trails and pay for waste collection, Destination Lofoten has said. 

The government has previously said that it is open to launching a pilot scheme where local areas can implement a tourist tax. 

Among the proposals would be to send an invoice to drivers of vehicles not registered in the area. 

Line Renate Samuelsen, head of tourism at Destination Lofoten, told the public broadcaster that she felt it was unfair to label the scheme a tourist tax and said it was instead a way for visitors to ensure local wildlife is protected and that the authorities have the funds to provide the best possible experience. 

Toll discounts could be axed for electric cars 

The government is considering dropping or reducing the toll discount for electric cars in big cities, NRK reports

Under current rules, electric cars never pay more than half what petrol and diesel cars do when entering cities. However, Jon-Ivar Nygård has said that discount means authorities lose significant revenues and that public transport is beginning to lose out to electric vehicles. 

“When we are to reach the zero growth goal in the future and get people to use walking, cycling and public transport, we must have funding to expand it and ensure that we have measures to limit car use,” Nygård told NRK. 

The Minister of Transport has said that the final decision has not been made, and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration will look into the matter further. 

SHOW COMMENTS