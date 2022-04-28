Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: When will waiting times for Norwegian residence go down?

Several readers have been in touch with The Local regarding long case processing times at the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). Here’s what the UDI has said about when waiting times could decrease. 

Published: 28 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Pictured is Bergen.
The UDI has said it expects several measures to lead to quicker case processing times. Pictured is Bergen. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

Question: I’ve been waiting for my residence application to be processed for more than a year, and every time I check, my waiting time increases. When will it end? 

Do you have a burning question about Norway you want answered, or maybe there’s something you are just curious about? You can get in touch here, and The Local will do its best to answer your question for you! 

Soon-to-be and existing residents in Norway face increasingly long waiting times to have their applications approved by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

The long waiting times have been a source of incredible frustration, and many have been in touch to share their experience of being left in limbo while they wait. 

In some cases, applicants are left waiting more than 18 months for their application to be processed, while others have said that the waiting time provided to them by the UDI is increasing almost every month. 

Several factors such as the pandemic, Brexit and the introduction of dual citizenship have led to increased waiting times for applicants. Some cases have even been pushed back to the queue due to a new workflow. 

“The waiting times for applications for residence permits and citizenship are still affected by the situation in 2020 and 2021 where the work with entry restrictions required a lot of resources, and where both the UDI’s and the police’s work was also affected in different ways by the Corona situation. An important factor was also the opening for dual citizenship from January 2020, which resulted in a large increase in the number of citizenship applications,” Karl Erik Sjøholt, director of residence at the UDI, told The Local. 

READ MORE: 

When will waiting times decrease? 

This is a million-dollar question for many. The UDI has said that it has implemented several measures to reduce case processing times in the long run. Among these are increased automation and a new workflow

“The aim is to work more efficiently so that, in the long run, all applicants will experience more predictability and get their decisions faster,” the residence director of the UDI said of the new workflow. 

However, and the real kicker for those facing long waiting times, the UDI is unsure when it can expect waiting times to go down. 

“We believe that automation and other measures- will help to reduce waiting times, but it is difficult to say when. The large number of applications for asylum from Ukrainians makes it more difficult to predict waiting times,” Sjøholt informed The Local. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: How can I move to Norway to be with my adult children? 

Thinking of moving to Norway to be closer to your children? Depending on your situation, that may be easier said than done. Here’s what you need to know. 

Published: 25 April 2022 11:36 CEST
Reader question: How can I move to Norway to be with my adult children? 

Question: My adult child lives in Norway, and I want to move to be closer to them. What are the rules? 

Do you have a burning question about Norway you want answering, or maybe there’s something you are just curious about? You can get in touch here, and The Local will do its best to answer your question for you! 

Norway’s immigration rules can be pretty confusing at the best of times. This can make it pretty daunting when wondering what the rules are if you want to move there to be closer to family. 

This is unless, of course, you are an EEA national, then you can move to, live and work in Norway freely, with the only real paperwork being registering with the police and getting an identification number

If you aren’t from the EEA, one of the main things you will need to consider is which permit to apply for.

There’s the family immigration residence card and skilled worker permit, which are both options we’ll go into detail on. 

However, before we delve into more detail, it’s worth noting that having a relative in Norway typically isn’t grounds to be granted a permit, and you’ll need to meet several tight requirements. 

Family immigration permit

Spouses, cohabitants, fiancées, children, parents and other family members of residents in Norway may be eligible to apply for family immigration or family reunification permits from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

Before going into the rules, there are a few things you should know. First, family immigration permits refer to two people in the application process. These are the applicant (the person who wants to move to Norway) and the reference person (the person you are moving to Norway to be with). Secondly, there will typically be an application fee of 10,500 kroner.

Generally speaking, it is pretty difficult to move to Norway to be with a child over the age of 18. You will need to be over 60, not have a spouse or partner, and cannot have any parents, children or grandchildren in your home country.

Your child will also need to have a minimum income of at least 287,278 kroner per year and have not received financial assistance from NAV in the last 12 months. The applicant will also be subject to an ID check. 

A less permanent but more attainable solution could be a visitation permit.

READ MORE: What are the rules for moving to Norway to be with family

Skilled worker visa

To be granted a residence permit for work, you’ll most likely need to have been offered a job first, and the type of permit you apply for will depend on your line of work. 

You can qualify as a skilled worker if you have completed higher education or vocational training. A skilled worker must also have shown they have work experience in their specific field before applying for the skilled worker permit. 

Note that your job offer/contract must be for a full-time position for this type of permit. If it is for 80 percent of full-time hours, then it will be accepted. But anything less, and your application will be denied. If you are lucky, your employer will help with the application process. 

There will also be an application fee of 6,300 kroner to pay. You can find more detail on who is a skilled worker here

READ MORE: How to get a work permit in Norway

Child is an EEA national, but you aren’t 

If your child is an EEA citizen registered in Norway, you can also move to be with them. However, you must not be barred from entering the Schengen zone and be supported financially by your child. 

The reference person must have moved to Norway as an employee, be self-employed, or live with sufficient funds. In addition, the child will need to meet the registration requirements and be able to show that you can support both themselves and the parent. 

SHOW COMMENTS