Reader question: When will waiting times for Norwegian residence go down?
Several readers have been in touch with The Local regarding long case processing times at the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). Here’s what the UDI has said about when waiting times could decrease.
Published: 28 April 2022 11:51 CEST
The UDI has said it expects several measures to lead to quicker case processing times. Pictured is Bergen. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash
Reader question: How can I move to Norway to be with my adult children?
Thinking of moving to Norway to be closer to your children? Depending on your situation, that may be easier said than done. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 25 April 2022 11:36 CEST
